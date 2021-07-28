Best Bets: Week of July 28 - Aug. 3

<strong>National Night Out</strong>

National Night Out is returning at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley, after the annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Local law enforcement and public safety groups will present the 37th annual family-friendly event sponsored by Meijer.

There will be food, drinks and games for all ages as well as giveaways. Entertainment includes a 3:45 p.m. performance by Naughty Hams, a 5:15 p.m. performance by The John Webber Band, a 7 p.m. performance by The Silhouettes and an 8:45 p.m. fireworks display.

Also scheduled is an appearance from Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Dan Hampton of the 1985 Chicago Bears. Hampton will be a guest speaker and will be signing autographs.

Additional activities include a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, game tent, dunk tank, bags games, fire truck spray and fire safety house. There will also be a Salvation Army food drive raffle, where attendees can bring non-perishable food items to enter into a raffle.

All food, beverages and giveaways are available beginning at 4 p.m. and are first come, first serve. Supplies are limited. Also, when accompanied by a parent, school-aged children will be given a school supply bag.

<strong>Wizard Festival</strong>

Harry Potter and friends are making the journey from Hogwarts to Bourbonnais. Wizarding Events, a division of The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park, will be hosting Wizard Festival at 11 a.m. July 31 at Northfield Square Mall.

The day is jam-packed with themed events for people of all ages to enjoy their shared love of all things Harry Potter. Wizarding Events hosts Potter-themed dinners and fests in different locations (including The Bennett-Curtis House), but this specific event is designed to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday, as the character’s date of birth is July 31, 1980.

With the ever-evolving collection of props, event organizers are able to continue implementing more and more references to the book and film series. Examples include a Weasley station with Mrs. Weasley’s knitting needles and a grandfather clock adorned with different faces.

The many items and a photo booth provide ample photo opportunities. There also will be photo ops with individuals dressed in character.

Nicole Zizic, event manager, said many attendees dress up for the occasion, whether it’s in a Hogwarts T-shirt or a full Snape outfit. She expressed the organizers encourage dressing up, as it adds to the experience.

Additionally, organizers cater in food and drink with a themed menu. Of course, Butterbeer will be on tap and available for purchase.

One of the popular elements of the event is Wizard Alley, which features a number of theme-related vendors. The Ollivanders booth features more than 40 types of wands.

Wares vary from specific wizard-themed products to candles, jewelry and more. Wizarding Events is offering attendees $5 off online tickets by entering “Magic” as the promo code.

>> bit.ly/MagicInBourbonnais

<strong>Merchant Street MusicFest</strong>

The annual local music festival makes its highly-anticipated return this weekend after last year’s pandemic-hiatus. See Page One for more information on the festival, which takes place Friday and Saturday. Also visit merchantstreetmusicfest.com.

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

At 9 a.m. Saturday at Goselin Park (behind the Bourbonnais Police Department), the Village of Bourbonnais will be hosting its first Yoga in the Park event with Olive Branch Yoga. Beginners are welcome, no experience required.

“Now that the COVID restrictions have been lifted and the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival has concluded, our goal is to start implementing new community events here on the village grounds, which will become the Community Campus,” said Lindy Casey, marketing and public engagement manager for the Village of Bourbonnais.

>> villageofbourbonnais.com, 815-937-3570

<strong>Coffee, Conversation and Constituent Services</strong>

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, invites residents to ask questions and get assistance with state matters from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Starbucks, located at 532 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. Attendees can receive help with FOID card applications, unemployment and more.

“I encourage folks to join me to talk about the issues facing the state over a cup of coffee,” Joyce said in a news release. “I look forward to meeting everyone that attends.”

>> senatorpatrickjoyce.com, 708-756-0882