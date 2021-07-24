Library Life: Week of July 25

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor storytime that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required, and the rain date is Thursday.

• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and also have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• The library will be hosting several vaccination clinics in the coming weeks. Check their website for further information at <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Join the library at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for storytime and sing-a-long. We have a fun sing-a-long for the first half hour and then read stories for the last half hour. All young children are welcome.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs that require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Merchant Street MusicFest Presale: Now through July 29, pick up presale tickets at the library for Merchant Street MusicFest, taking place July 30 and 31.

• Harbor House Donations: The library is continuing to collect items most needed at Harbor House, including: larger-sized diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and fabric softener. Items can be brought to the library and placed in the blue donation bin, located inside the front entrance.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading: The library completed its summer reading program and had more than 200 community members sign up to participate. Many completed paper reading logs with 200 hundred minutes on each log. Every 100 minutes earned readers raffle tickets for our prize baskets. These baskets were filled with items donated by the library, friends of the library and quilted items by Ginny Chantome.

Some also completed reading logs and challenges on the Beanstack app. Those people who completed the app challenges are receiving prizes from Classic Cinemas and Dairy Queen. All of the counting is not completed yet, but Beanstack reported more than 21,000 minutes of logged in reading time.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• New on the shelf: The following books now are available at the library under new arrivals: “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid; “Should We Stay Or Should We Go” by Lionel Shriver; “When Stars Collide” by Susan Elizabeth Phillips; “Kennedy’s Avengers” by Dan Abrams.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609