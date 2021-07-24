Letourneau Home in Bourbonnais reopening

After 16 months of closure, the Letourneau Home/Museum, a Village of Bourbonnais and Kankakee County historic landmark, will reopen on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The home/museum will be open monthly from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays. The Letourneau Home/Museum is located at 698 Stratford Dr. East, Bourbonnais.

Continuing with the June 24 commemoration of Quebec’s national holiday membership and Fleur-de-Lis dinner giveaways, the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society now celebrates the reopening of the Letourneau Home/Museum by extending the website review deadline to Aug. 5 for free new membership and raffle drawing for four free dinners — total maximum expenditure of $1000.

Anyone who writes a 35-word minimum review of the BGHS website <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a> will become a new member and be automatically entered into the Aug. 5 raffle (to take place during the BGHS monthly membership meeting) for four free Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinners.

Current and returning BGHS members are also invited to write a website review because anyone who writes a review will be automatically entered into the free dinner raffle. The website review can be posted at “Drop Us A Line” on the website homepage.

The Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner will be on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Kankakee County Club. The dinner features French-Canadian cuisine, presentation of the annual Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence and performance in which Noel LeVasseur speaks about the log schoolhouse and his legacy.

All proceeds from the celebration dinner fundraiser go toward the restoration of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse (1837-48). Individuals may also register for the Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner by clicking “Events” on the BGHS website menu, then click “Fleur-de-Lis Celebration” and pay online or send a check to Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, PO Box 311, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

The celebration dinner cost is $55 (member) or $65 (non-member).