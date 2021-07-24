Ladies of SCORE host 20th debutante gala

Daily Journal staff report

The Ladies of SCORE presented their 20th Debutante Gala in a virtual presentation on Saturday, June 12, via Zoom by Six Degrees Events. Debutante Gabrielle Dee, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Cynthia Dee, was presented.

She is an incoming senior at Kankakee High School where she is involved in a variety of activities. She is also very involved in her church and community. Gabrielle plans to attend a college of her choice majoring in musical theater. Her career aspiration is to become a Broadway performer.

During this preparatory experience, the Ladies of SCORE provided workshops and activities to prepare the young lady with spiritual and social skills for success in future endeavors. Workshop topics for this year were: College and Career Readiness, Spiritual Awareness, Health Fair, Self Esteem and Mental Health, Table Etiquette and Manners and Writing Organizational Skills.

The culminating activity was the Mother/Daughter Tea. This exposure gave the debutante the opportunity to demonstrate good writing skills in composing a tribute to her mother, as well as using good etiquette and table manners during the tea.

The theme of the presentation for the evening was “I Am Light.” The music was provided by Kara Burrell Wright, a 1987 former debutante. Presently, she serves as managing director of Envisioning Equity Work.

The speaker for the presentation was Rhonda Turner Love, a 1995 former debutante. Currently, she is the assistant coordinator for the Department of Social Studies with the Clayton County Public Schools in Georgia. Rhonda spoke eloquently on the theme, “I Am Light.”

She encouraged Gabrielle and all young women to be bold and let their light shine no matter what challenges they may face in the future.

Allison Burrell, a 1991 former debutante and a financial strategist for 1st Financial Security, Inc. presented Debutante Gabrielle Dee during the gala evening’s main event.

SCORE is a local organization of African-American women that has a long history of helping the community. For more information, please contact SCORE president, Amelia Davis, at (815) 939-3716.