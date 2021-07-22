'Ultra City Smiths': A hard-boiled baby doll mystery

Gloriously strange, smart and artfully produced, “Ultra City Smiths” might be the summer’s best new series. It streams on AMC+ starting today.

A comedy stop-motion animation of baby dolls depicting characters in a hard-boiled film noir mystery, “Ultra” offers elaborately crafted sets, tiny, realistically tailored costumes, surreal situations and cinematic staging. Its half-hour episodes all but demand multiple viewings.

The series is sporadically narrated by a street busker voiced by Tom Waits, and the show’s atmosphere appears lifted from his lyrics. Ultra City is depicted as the meanest place in America, a metropolis where gangs of tweens roam the streets dressed as toughs from “A Clockwork Orange” or wearing masks of the 37th president to present themselves menacingly as “The Nixons.”

The elaborate mystery begins when the world’s richest man and mayoral candidate vanishes after going out for a pack of cigarettes. And he doesn’t even smoke.

Another subplot begins as a tiny girl huffs and puffs her way up a fire escape to deliver a mysterious package but is robbed on the way, putting her on the wrong side of a very violent criminal. This concerns the girl’s mother, professional wrestler Andrea the Giant (voiced by Bebe Neuwirth), who promises to intercede.

Buddy-cop detectives are sent out to solve the missing-person case but get distracted by a street hustler without pants. In addition to juvenile gangs, the streets are filled with peculiar acts of vice. A nun runs a flophouse where the street people gather, but not everyone can raise the $11 fee.

The vocal talent behind these dead doll eyes is as strange as it is diverse, including Alia Shawkat, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jimmi Simpson, Kurtwood Smith, Terry O’Quinn, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, John C. Reilly and Debra Winger.

Characters occasionally burst into song. Reilly portrays Donovan Smith, the spoiled son of the missing tycoon, a self-styled “King of the Dance” who reigns supreme at Studio 254. His musical musings turn into an homage to arthouse videos David Bowie made at the dawn of the MTV era. Why? Why not?

Some might see the influence of both “Robot Chicken” and “Team America: World Police” here, and for good reason. This effort also recalls director Todd Haynes’ completely unauthorized Barbie doll masterpiece “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story.” Both are audacious and approach their stories in deadly earnest. The effect is unforgettable.

• HBO Max streams “Through Our Eyes,” four short films from the point of view of children younger than 9, offering perspectives on being the son of an incarcerated father in prison, the daughter of a soldier who lost his leg in Iraq and a farmer’s daughter watching global warming ravage the land. Untethered from adult condescension, their observations are achingly serious.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) and “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m., ABC) anticipate Game 7 of the NBA finals (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Look for game shows if a game is not required.

• On two episodes of “Good Girls” (NBC, TV-14): a mission for the Secret Service (8 p.m.); an unlikely alliance (9 p.m.). The second episode is the series finale.

• After her grandmother’s death, a grown woman worries she never will regain her holiday spirit in the 2018 romance “Reunited at Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark).

• Indictments put a damper on the holiday spirit on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An actor’s (Matt Dillon) offhand Oscar night comment about his high school teacher (Kevin Kline) sends ripples through a Midwest town in the 1997 comedy “In & Out” (8 p.m., HBO 2), co-starring Tom Selleck and Joan Cusack, who earned a supporting actress Oscar nomination for her performance.

SERIES NOTES

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Crafting curb appeal on “Making It” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A bomb threat on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... An assault on a queen on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Hannah Einbinder and Alex Falcone are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kate Beckinsale, Fred Armisen and Leon Bridges on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Anthony Anderson guest-hosts Christian Slater, Chase Stokes, PnB Rock, Swae Lee and Pink Sweats on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Pete Buttigieg and Jordan McGraw appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).