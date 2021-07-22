Community Arts Council announces scholarship recipients

The Annual Meeting of the Community Arts Council, Inc. of Kankakee County was held on Sunday, June 6, at The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park with thirty guests in attendance.

The 2021 Friend of the Arts Award was presented to Jodi Trout who completed the painting for the renovations at the Art Center Store. The 2021 Award for Outstanding CAC Member went to Dee Cook who stepped in as acting manager of the Art Center Store and provided leadership for the 2020 holiday season and the renovations and clean-up. Cook could not be present and will receive her award later.

Bonnie Brewer, Helen DuFour and Vanessa Ruesch served on the scholarship committee, selecting three recipients for 2021. All three winners were present and received certificates.

Chloe Kearney of Kankakee Junior High and Maria Mendez of St. Anne High School each performed a vocal solo and Traci Jordan from Kankakee High School displayed some of her original artwork.

Due to COVID restrictions, the musicians were not able to attend a summer camp and instead received the opportunity to apply the $300 each toward the cost of private lessons. Jordan will be attending a class at the Chicago Institute of Art.

New board members introduced were Paula Sutter and Debbie Emling. Vanessa Ruesch and Courtney Wade, also new to the board this year, were not in attendance.