'Turner & Hooch,' the mighty redux'

Are you ready for the “new” version of “Turner & Hooch”? The fact we live in a world where some one would think that was a good idea baffles yours truly. But the purpose of this column is to review “Turner & Hooch,” particularly for those who never have seen the original. And I guess that includes me.

If I had to bet on which Tom Hanks movie I’ve chosen to avoid (and there are a surprising number of them) that TV would recycle, I would have placed my chips on a “Joe Versus the Volcano” reboot. But I would be wrong, and I guess that’s why I don’t gamble.

As we all know, even those who never have seen it, “Turner & Hooch,” now reanimated and streaming on Disney+, is a buddy cop comedy pairing a fussy male police officer and a slobbering mastiff. Think of “Monk” drenched with saliva.

Josh Peck is cast as Turner. He’s a young actor who appeared on Nickelodeon when he was even younger. He avoids comparisons to Tom Hanks by resembling Adam Sandler. First seen, he’s a bit of a loner, an ambitious detective so busy he avoids his family and counts his Roomba vacuum cleaner as his friend. Maybe his only friend.

In a brisk pilot, his sister delivers the shocking news that their recently deceased father has bequeathed him the giant Hooch, something he might have intuited had he picked up the phone or listened to his mother’s many messages. This is an early indication Turner might have some weird issues. Call me old-fashioned, but it’s hard to be the nice guy and ignore your widowed mother at the same time.

As you might expect, Hooch slobbers all over Turner’s obsessive/compulsive existence, inspiring him to take Dad’s bequest to the pound. Then, as in every melodrama dating back to vaudeville, that fateful step is interrupted by the arrival of Erica (Vanessa Lengies), a sweet dog trainer and potential love interest, and by Turner’s discovery Hooch might be the better detective.

There’s very little in “Turner” that would sail over the head of the average 7-year-old. In addition to drooling and destroying couches, Hooch is very good at chewing scenery. Look for a lot of canine reaction shots, soulful eyes and tilting heads.

“Turner” unfolds in such an obvious and formulaic manner it frequently seems like a parody of both buddy cop comedies and boy-meets-dog romances. Essentially, it’s “Lethal Weapon” meets “Lassie.”

Not to give too much away, but there’s a moment during a violent shootout in a burning warehouse when Turner takes time to deliver a “You are my forever dog” speech to Hooch that suggests perhaps Erica should throw herself at some one else.

• Hidden cameras and smartphone voyeurs capture airline passengers at their most beastly on the new and thoroughly depressing reality series “Fasten Your Seatbelt” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14).

• Explorers go “Hunting Atlantis” (8 p.m., Discovery) and find remains that might be linked to Noah’s Ark. Perhaps they also will find out where the Easter Bunny hides the other 364 days of the year.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• NBC anticipates the opening ceremonies with “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A rookie rattles Severide on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A routine check on a family suggests foul play on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-G, check local listings) recalls Hannibal’s Alpine detour.

CULT CHOICE

There’s a memorable scene in “Mad Men” when art director Sal’s (Bryan Batt) enthusiasm for the 1963 musical “Bye Bye Birdie” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G) tells his wife everything about their marriage. “Mad Men” can be streamed on IMDB/Amazon Prime. Fans of the Apple TV+ show “Schmigadoon!” might enjoy the 1962 musical “The Music Man” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A mystery box challenge on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Forging ahead on the season finale of “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A winner emerges on the season finale of “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Best laid plans on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Chris wants to save a teen from a cult figure on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Match Game” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Emilia Clarke, Mark Ronson and Brandi Carlile on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Dominic Cooper, Static & Ben El and Blackeyed Peas visit “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).