Best Bets: Week of July 21 - 27

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

This week features not just one, but two opportunities to enjoy a movie in the park. At 7 p.m. Friday at Island Park (79 Mill St., Momence) a free screening of “Remember the Titans” will be shown.

There will be corn from the Sweetcorn Kings, snacks and soft drinks provided to moviegoers by sponsors Jim Rowe and Colton Ekhoff. Bringing chairs and/or blankets and bug spray is encouraged. For more information, visit momenceparkdistrict.org/.

At 8 p.m. Friday at Goselin Park, located at 394 William Latham Sr. Drive, Bourbonnais, there will be a free screening of “Trolls World Tour.” Sweet Street will be selling popcorn, cotton candy, shaved ice and deep fried Oreos. Beverages will also be available for purchase. The event is presented by the Village of Bourbonnais, which has plans to offer more community events at Goselin Park.

For more information, contact Lindy Casey at caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com.

<strong>Jimmy Buffett Fest</strong>

For anyone looking to break out their fins and have a cheeseburger in paradise, head to Fritz’s Saloon (225 S. State St., Manhattan) starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The weekend-long event features live entertainment, games, food and Buffett-style drinks.

The tent opens at 5 p.m. Friday, as does the beer truck. Live entertainment kicks off at 7 p.m. and the event closes from the night at 11 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., both the tent and the beer truck are back open. Cheeseburgers in Paradise will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. there will be a frozen T-shirt contest. From 3:30 to 10 p.m., there will be live entertainment.

Sunday Funday kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday with a Loaded Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar running until noon. For more information, call 815-478-3665.

<strong>Nature Scavenger Hunt</strong>

From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Perry Farm Park, the Bourbonnais Township Park District is hosting Nature Scavenger Hunt: Plant Hunt.

Join naturalist Crystal Sauder for a special scavenger hunt around the Perry Farm trails. Learn about plants and flowers found in one of the area’s premier parks full of prairie and woodland habitats.

Tickets are $4 per child and parents are welcome at no charge. Parents are required to stay with children under 10. Tickets are available for purchase at <a href="https://bit.ly/3ezzlqK" target="_blank">bit.ly/3ezzlqK</a>.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>Beecher Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Beecher Village Hall, located at 625 Dixie Hwy., Beecher, there will be a farmers’ market that is focusing on showing appreciation to police, firefighters and first responders. The Village is encouraging attendees to have their kids make homemade cards for the responders.

Vendors include Liz with Amish Goods, salsas, jams, maple syrup, oils, popcorns and more; Hello Honey with local raw honey, pollen, honey-filled candy, honey straws, pure beeswax, handmade soaps, lotions, lip balms, homemade vanilla extract and more; Biesterfeld Farms sunflowers and sunflower arrangements; Gatto Family Farm with organic, local, non-GMO produce and plants; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church bake sale; Fairies to Go fairy gardens, customized fairy garden kits, succulents and planters/ vessels for plants; Gracie Pie Apothecary handcrafted, artisan goats’ milk skin care; Tweet T Pots repurposed teapots as birdhouses and garden art; Upcycled by C & J birdbaths, glass garden flowers and windows covered with glass; Unique Furniture and Crafts Custom made wood furniture available for sale as well as custom orders. New products this year include noodle boards and blanket ladders.

Additional vendors include Heather with various crochet and holiday-themed crafts including towel hangers. Also Paparazzi Jewelry; MannaCrafts featuring embroidered (shirts, bags & hats), heat pressed vinyl (shirts, onesies, bags & hats), rhinestone shirts and bags, crocheted (blankets, water balloons, ear savers, koozies & teething biscuits) and Color Street Michelle’s Striking Nails; Created by C selling hand made greeting cards for all occasions and hand made papercraft, home decor pieces; She’s in Stitches home-sewn purses, baby items and repurposed jeans; Creative House Crafting Company selling hand-turned pens, pencils, toothpick holders, pill holders, wooden napkin rings, jewelry holders, knick knack holders, playing card/game boxes and copper pipe sprinklers; Taz Design & Style homemade pottery, pictures, dog and puppy clothes, coasters for the car and the house, shampoos, flea and dry skin relief, paw balms for the paws, treats leashes name tags, earrings, blankets and t-shirts; Ricki Williams Jewelry interchangeable snap jewelry and accessories, metal doll pendants, Swarovski Crystal necklaces, alcohol ink and acrylic painted jewelry and custom photo jewelry available; Tupperware Home storage, organization, cookware and kids products; Avon beauty supplies lotions, bubble bath, bath oils, makeup and more; Kamba Wellness, quality CBD hemp products.

<strong>Latin dance classes</strong>

Hosted by the Kankakee Valley Park District, Latin dance classes begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Learn various types of dances. No partner is needed and registration closes July 25. A second session runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 21. The cost is $35 per person per 4-week session or $60 for both sessions. For more information, visit kvpd.com or call 815-939-1311.