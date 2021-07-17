Tuesday Book Review returns in October

Daily Journal staff report
Starting Oct. 5, the Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings. The organization began more than 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of programs for area residents.
Meeting are held six times per year at the Bradley Quality Inn during the months of October, November, December, March, April and May. A lunch is served at noon followed by a 1 p.m. guest speaker.
The dates and speakers include:
• October 5 — Dr. Max Reams, author of mystery fiction and nonfiction
• November 2 — Danny Gould, author “The Lazarus Effect”
• December 7 — Ellie Carlson presents Women’s History Year
• March 2, 2022 — Larry Yellen, retired investigative journalist and TV anchor
• April 5, 2022 — Ellie Carlson as Phyllis Diller
• May 3, 2022 — Erin Carlson, author of “Queen Meryl” and “I’m Having What She’s Having”
Email the club at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a> for membership applications. New members are welcome.