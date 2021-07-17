Shaw Local

Life

Tuesday Book Review returns in October

By Daily Journal staff report

Starting Oct. 5, the Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings. The organization began more than 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of programs for area residents.

Meeting are held six times per year at the Bradley Quality Inn during the months of October, November, December, March, April and May. A lunch is served at noon followed by a 1 p.m. guest speaker.

The dates and speakers include:

• October 5 — Dr. Max Reams, author of mystery fiction and nonfiction

• November 2 — Danny Gould, author “The Lazarus Effect”

• December 7 — Ellie Carlson presents Women’s History Year

• March 2, 2022 — Larry Yellen, retired investigative journalist and TV anchor

• April 5, 2022 — Ellie Carlson as Phyllis Diller

• May 3, 2022 — Erin Carlson, author of “Queen Meryl” and “I’m Having What She’s Having”

Email the club at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a> for membership applications. New members are welcome.