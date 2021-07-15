Live music this weekend: July 15, 2021

<strong>Sean Hoffman</strong>
Palzer Band Shell, Bird Park — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
7 p.m. tonight
<strong>Paper Cranes</strong>
Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
6 p.m. Friday
<strong>Anthem</strong>
Rockin' on the Square — Downtown Manteno
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Fool House: 90s Dance Party</strong>
The Majestic — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
8:30 p.m. Friday
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Matt Shipley & Syahi</strong>
The Ripple Effects Healing Arts — 436 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley
3 p.m. Sunday
<strong>Braidwood Summerfest</strong>
Concerts taking place throughout the festival, which runs Thursday to Sunday. The event is located at Braidwood Park District's Old Smokey City Park, 245 W. First St., Braidwood.
6:30 p.m. Thursday — DJ Roy Gregory's Rock, Country & Blues Music Party
5 p.m. Friday — DJ Big D
7 p.m. Friday — Silverstrings (classic country, bluegrass and rock)
10 a.m. Saturday — DJ Jeff Saltzman
5 p.m. Saturday — 103.1 FM WCSJ
7:30 p.m. Friday — Wicked Vic
2 p.m. Sunday — DJ Big D
6:30 p.m. Sunday — The Back Alley Boozemen Band (classic rock)