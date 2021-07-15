Live music this weekend: July 15, 2021

<strong>Sean Hoffman</strong>

Palzer Band Shell, Bird Park — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

7 p.m. tonight

<strong>Paper Cranes</strong>

Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

6 p.m. Friday

<strong>Anthem</strong>

Rockin' on the Square — Downtown Manteno

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Fool House: 90s Dance Party</strong>

The Majestic — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

8:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Matt Shipley & Syahi</strong>

The Ripple Effects Healing Arts — 436 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley

3 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Braidwood Summerfest</strong>

Concerts taking place throughout the festival, which runs Thursday to Sunday. The event is located at Braidwood Park District's Old Smokey City Park, 245 W. First St., Braidwood.

6:30 p.m. Thursday — DJ Roy Gregory's Rock, Country & Blues Music Party

5 p.m. Friday — DJ Big D

7 p.m. Friday — Silverstrings (classic country, bluegrass and rock)

10 a.m. Saturday — DJ Jeff Saltzman

5 p.m. Saturday — 103.1 FM WCSJ

7:30 p.m. Friday — Wicked Vic

2 p.m. Sunday — DJ Big D

6:30 p.m. Sunday — The Back Alley Boozemen Band (classic rock)