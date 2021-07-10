Shoe Fest ready to 'bring back the joy'

After the pandemic canceled last year’s festivities, Shoe Fest is preparing for its return Labor Day weekend. The three-day event is scheduled for Sept. 3 to 5 and takes place at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno.

Last year would have marked the event’s 10th anniversary, so the celebration was saved for this year. Event organizers describe the festival as “one more dance before summer turns to fall.”

Co-owner Vanessa Robinson — who runs the fest with co-owners Matt Robinson and Zach Swinderman — said they’re looking forward to celebrating the 10-year anniversary and “bring[ing] back the joy and fun that is the festival.”

Robinson is looking forward to this year’s lineup but is especially looking forward to the last performance of the weekend.

“On Sunday night closing the festival, we have our final set that we call Shoe String,” Robinson said. “It’s a collaboration of as many artists who want to be part of it on-site. They all play together, and it’s really special. It’s an experience you can’t recreate.”

Cabin and RV parking spot reservations are available for purchase through the event’s website. These are ideal for people attending all three days of the festival. There is also a family camping zone that is a quiet area on the campgrounds.

Unlike other music festivals, Shoe Fest is designed to be family-friendly, and kids and families can stay busy with a slew of activities all weekend.

“For us, it was really important to build an event that is family-friendly,” Robinson said. “Each morning, we do kids and family activities like face painting and morning yoga to make sure that all ages have a really good time.”

Volunteer applications are open for those looking to work on-site during the event. All volunteers work two shifts, lasting five hours each for a total of 10 volunteer hours. Volunteers will work only one shift per day. There is a $15 nonrefundable deposit fee.

Organizers are following local, state and CDC guidelines and opening measures while preparing to host the festival in September and will make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols as the festival approaches.

“We’re really excited just to see our fans, our friends and our family,” Robinson said. “A lot of people [who] have been coming to Shoe Fest have been coming for all 10 years, and they’re a big part of what makes Shoe Fest. We couldn’t do this without them.”

Family activities for friends of all ages will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a>.

• Old Shoe (performing two nights)

• Melvin Seals & JGB

• Fruition

• Artists at Large: Jennifer Hartswick (of Trey Anastasio Band), Natalie Cressman (of Trey Anastasio Band) and Nick Cassarino (of The Nth Power)

• Henhouse Prowlers

• Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes (full band & solo sets)

• Cornmeal

• Mr. Blotto

• Mungion

• Family Groove Company

• Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo

• Sun Beard

• The Althea Grace Band

• The Claudettes

• Miles Over Mountains

• Midnight Canyon

• Afternoon Moon

• Zoofunkyou

• Still Shine

• The Dawn

• River Valley Rangers

• Arbor Creek

• Fox Crossing Stringband

• Pete Jive

• Dearie

• Mr. Dave Music