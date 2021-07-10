Library Life: Week of July 11

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor story time that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required, and the rain date is Thursday.

• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Baby Time in the Park: At 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday this summer, the library is visiting a different local park every week for a special summer baby storytime. This program is for our littlest friends. It has stories, songs, play and socialization all designed specifically for baby and caregiver to enjoy together. Each week we will be visiting a new park. Contact the library for registration and location information.

• Science and Engineering Camp: This Monday through Thursday, in two separate sessions, ages 6 to 11 are invited to explore science and building challenges. Must be registered for Summer Reading to attend. Register for summer reading here: <a href="https://bit.ly/3he7VYn" target="_blank">bit.ly/3he7VYn</a>.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Join the library at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for Storytime and Sing-A-Long. We have a fun Sing-A-Long for the first half hour and then read stories for the last half hour. All young children are welcome.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the monthly discussion will be held in the Third Floor Meeting Room. The book discussion will be “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

• Harbor House Donations: The library is continuing to collect items most needed at Harbor House, including: larger-sized diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and fabric softener. Items can be brought to the library and placed in the blue donation bin, located inside the front entrance.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading: Reading logs are due to receive tickets for the raffle baskets. Mr. Austin plans to draw the winning tickets July 10, which is the last day of summer reading.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, book club will include discussion of “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Copies are available at the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609