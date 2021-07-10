A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Speak well of yourself

Do you talk to yourself? Don’t worry, this is a no-judgment zone. I probably talk to myself more than I talk to other people — especially when considering the inner monologue.

To be honest with you, my inner monologue feels more like an inner filibuster. I suppose that’s the curse of being a writer; you never stop capturing thoughts — even if not on paper.

I once read people who talk to themselves are likely to be more intelligent. Whether or not this is factual I don’t know, but I do know it’s important that you’re smart about the way you talk to yourself.

I’m a fairly self-deprecating person, so when I’m talking to myself about myself, some sort of insult is usually involved. I don’t so much think this is caused by a dislike of myself (I dig myself just fine), but it’s more the fear of being an overly boastful person. Modesty is a default setting.

Anyway, about a year or so ago, I realized how often I was doing this, and made a conscious effort to be a little bit nicer. In that time, my mood has been a bit more positive.

I started from the outside and worked my way in. What I mean by that is, I made it a point to acknowledge — either in my mind or in writing — the things in my life I’m grateful for.

This is a practice I do on a daily basis. From there, I would start to acknowledge parts of my personality I was grateful for.

Sometimes, I would recognize physical attributes but tried to focus on who I am as a person and what parts of that are good.

Then, I started calling others out when they would say something negative about themselves. I would stop them and say, “Now you have to say something you like about yourself.” This was my way of ‘putting my money where my mouth is’ because, if I was having others do something, I would have to be willing to do it, too.

So often in those situations, we all go around the table and say something we like about ourselves. It’s interesting because it can give you a new understanding of people you’re close with as you’re able to better see how they view themselves.

If it feels as though I’m jumping quickly between points, it’s all in an attempt to sum it up with this: I challenge you to make a list (either on paper or in your mind) about at least five things you like about yourself.

Then, I raise that challenge by suggesting that, every time you notice having a negative thought about yourself, you have to counteract that with a positive thought. It’s one of those things that, if you make a conscious effort to recognize the negativity and replace it with positivity, your view of yourself will change for the better.

Try this for a day, then a few days, then a week, and you might start to see you’re feeling better about yourself, and you see life in a better light.

Again, I’ll put my money where my mouth is and share with you five things I like about myself: my sense of humor, my caring nature, my (sometimes) unusual thought process, my ability to go with the flow and my handwriting.