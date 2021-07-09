Momence to host Unity Day

Daily Journal staff report

From 2 to 9 p.m. July 10, Momence Unity Day 2021 will be held on East Washington Street.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “following the protests at City Hall last August, the City Council passed a resolution that included Unity Day. Unity Day is a day for people from Momence and surrounding communities to come together to celebrate the diversity that makes our area great.”

The event is family-friendly, open to the public and includes live music, food, face painting and more.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/1586553954877315/?acontext={" target="_blank">Momence Unity Day 2021</a> via Facebook’s event section.