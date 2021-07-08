Live music this weekend: July 8, 2021

<strong>Vaudevileins & Sisser</strong>

Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

6 p.m. Friday

<strong>AcoustiSharks</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

8 p.m. Friday

<strong>Maddison Denault acoustic</strong>

Kankakee Farmers' Market — 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

9:30 a.m. Saturday

<strong>Artists for Art (featuring Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin’ Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth)</strong>

Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

2 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Improper Dose w/ S.G. School of Rock</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

6:30 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Andru Jamison with Chuck Briseno, Heather Wagner and John Mark Reynolds</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

8 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Mark Gorka acoustic</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

2 p.m. Sunday