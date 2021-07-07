Fortitude to host gala in September

Fortitude Community Outreach is hosting its 2nd Annual Fortitude Gala at the Kankakee Boat Club. The event, set for Sept. 18, has the theme of “Together.” According to the event’s Facebook page, the theme was selected as “we celebrate the opportunity to come back together in-person for a riverside event under a tent.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and include: a buffet dinner catered by Jimbooos Catering, a cash bar, a live performance by the Freddie Franken Group, Super Bowl winner Ted Petersen as the guest speaker, silent and live auctions, a wine pull and a photobooth by Amazing Memories.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:15 p.m. The Kankakee Boat Club is located at 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.