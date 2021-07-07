'Big Brother,' 'Dogs' and 'Cat People'

You know you’re knee-deep in summer programming when the prime-time schedule for the four major networks does not feature one scripted series. It’s the night “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) returns for its 23rd claustrophobic season. Julie Chen returns to host a season of what the network is calling (in all caps, no less) “BIG RISKS” and “BIG REWARDS.”

As viewers of the first 22 “Big Brother” seasons know, the emotional level is generally set to CAPS LOCK around here. CBS just announced the guest list last week, so look out for the usual gang of exhibitionists. The group sports one lawyer, a “startup” founder, a “professional dancer” and a phlebotomist. If I had a rooting interest in the outcome, I’d be all in for Britini D’Angelo, of Niagara Falls, N.Y. She’s a kindergarten teacher, so she’s probably used to corralling groups of self-involved folks capable of infantile outbursts. She just won’t be able to assign time-outs or nap times to her competitors.

“Big Brother” gives way to the third season premiere of “Love Island” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). Help yourself.

• When you release as many movies, series and “products” as Netflix, you can be forgiven for taking both sides of a crucial dispute. Tonight’s offerings indicate an attempt to build bridges between a cultural chasm.

Netflix’s “Dogs” enters its second season. During four episodes, it will explore the special bond between canines and humans, offering insights from science as well as personal profiles of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor and a handler of a university mascot, who all discuss their relationship with their best friends.

To even the score, Netflix also offers “Cat People,” a six-episode meditation on friends of felines, who too often are derided as quirky, eccentric or sad. We meet a rapper surrounded by his furry posse and a woman planning a birthday party for her cat, who claims upward of 23,000 social media followers are planning to virtually attend the shindig.

Watching “Dogs” and “Cat People” back to back, (or is that tail to tail?) might not explain why there are such radically different attitudes toward these pets and their indulgence. But it might be fun to compare and contrast.

• Disney+ subscribers can stream “Monsters at Work,” a new installment in the “Monsters, Inc.” franchise. Look, or rather listen, for the voices of Bonnie Hunt, Mindy Kaling, Lucas Neff, Aisha Tyler, Henry Winkler, Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal and John Goodman. In order to enjoy the faceless anonymity of cartoon work, you have to be already famous.

• Will fans of Nordic noir embrace its Eastern European counterpart? Imported from Poland, the five-episode series “The Mire” begins streaming on Netflix. The mystery begins when a local youth leader is found murdered along with a prostitute. It might have become a forgotten crime had two reporters not found the police’s behavior to be slightly fishy.

• Netflix also streams the Spanish-language comedy “The War Next Door,” about two extended families with over-the-top matriarchs who win chances to move into a posh development, only to discover their archrivals right over the fence.

• National Geographic’s “SharkFest” continues with “Shark Gangs” (9 p.m., TV-14), a nature documentary that has absolutely nothing to do with Steven Spielberg’s reboot of “West Side Story.”

• TCM celebrates Hollywood’s take on small-town America on Wednesday nights this July. Lana Turner and Hope Lange star in the 1957 adaptation of “Peyton Place” (7 p.m.). Considered sordid in its time, “Peyton” now sports a TV-PG rating. “Picnic” (9:45 p.m., TV-PG), starring William Holden and Kim Novak, follows.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBC).

• The seventh season of “Younger” (9 p.m., TV Land, TV-14) makes its cable debut, after previously streaming on Paramount+.

CULT CHOICE

A memorial service proves awkward when a young woman (Rachel Sennott) bumps into her older male lover (Danny Deferrari) and his wife and screaming baby, as well as her ex-girlfriend (Molly Gordon), in the 2020 comedy “Shiva Baby” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

SERIES NOTES

The unkindest cut of all on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A K-pop concert in Las Vegas becomes a potential crime scene on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... One is the loneliest number on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... The season finale of “Cardsharks” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Robert Duvall appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Seth Meyers, Annie Murphy and Coldplay on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Zion Williamson and Years & Years are booked on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).