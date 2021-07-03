Library Life: Week of July 4

<strong>NOTE:</strong> Some libraries might be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Walk & Talk Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, visit Perry Farm for a walking discussion of parts 4-7 of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson.

• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Baby Time in the Park: At 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday this summer, the library is visiting a different local park every week for a special summer baby storytime. Contact the library for registration and location information.

• Movie Showing: At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the summer afternoon movies continue with “Ponyo,” a Japanese animated fantasy film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki and animated by Studio Ghibli.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Join the library at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for Storytime and Sing-A-Long. We have a fun Sing-A-Long for the first half hour, then read stories for the last half hour. All young children are welcome.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Adult Reading Program: Running now through July 10, join the Adult Reading Program for two ways to participate and win. First, readers can win a weekly prize. It’s as simple as checking out materials. For every three items checked out, participants will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate for a local business. Winners will be chosen each Friday during the course of the program. Next, be entered to win one of six gift baskets. For each book or audio book read, fill out an Adult Summer Reading Form (lions-online.org), then choose which basket to enter for.

• Harbor House Donations: The library is continuing to collect items most needed at Harbor House, including: larger-sized diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and fabric softener. Items can be brought to the library and placed in the blue donation bin, located inside the front entrance.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• 3-D Collage Dinosaurs: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, find out how to make 3-D dinosaurs. The program is for children first through fifth grades.

• Tie Dye: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, visit the library with the whole family to create individual tie dye T-shirts.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Art in the Park: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, stop by Legacy Park to pick up a free craft. Feel free to stay at the park and do your craft, or take it home. While supplies last.

• Storytime in the Park: From 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, stop by Legacy Park for stories, songs and a take-home craft. A pop-up library will be available to check out or return books. All ages are welcome. Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page in case there are changes because of weather.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609