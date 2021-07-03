Kankakee County Museum hosting July events

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee County Museum is hosting a number of events in honor of French heritage and a flag-design contest.

<strong>Flag design</strong>

The Kankakee County Museum is holding a contest to design their flag. This is open to all ages, and entries must be 12-feet-by-18-feet.

The entry fee is free for ages 18 and younger and is $10 for ages 19 and older. The winner will receive $100 in cash and a lifetime membership to the museum.

Entries must be labeled with the entrant’s name, address, phone number and date of birth. Entries are due Aug. 31 and become property of the museum.

<strong>French Heritage Camp</strong>

From July 13-16, the Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting its first French Heritage Camp for children ages 8 to 12.

Each day, participants will be immersed in the French language with history, culture, music, activities, crafts and games.

Campers will be invited to perform during the Bastille Day Festival held at the same location on July 17.

The cost is $50 for one child, $80 for two children (from one household) or $100 for three children or more (from one household).

Register online at kankakeecountymuseum.com/exhibits, or stop by the Kankakee County Museum at 801 South 8th Avenue.

The camp is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Bastille Day Festival</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. July 17, the French Heritage Museum is hosting its annual Bastille Day Festival to celebrate French National Day.

In honor of the region’s French roots, a day of celebration will be held at the historic Stone Barn in downtown Kankakee.

Come out to enjoy music, vendors, history and food. Stop by to experience French culture and learn about our community’s early French settlers. Admission is free, and the location is at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.