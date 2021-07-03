HOSEK: Sticking our toes in Riveria Maya waters

As I spewed saltwater and thrashed about in the warm waters of the Caribbean, my fellow snorkelers in their bright orange vests were swimming away, their shiny chartreuse snorkels slicing through the water like so many fins.

Every so often you learn something about yourself that is so unexpected and surprising simply because you never suspected it. Bobbing about in the crystal-clear waters, I realized I was undergoing a panic attack.

I love the ocean. I enjoy swimming. The snorkeling gear bothered me none at all, but as soon as I immersed my head beneath the waves and attempted to breathe through the tube, my mind completely rebelled. My brain refused to allow my body to breathe underwater.

I learned to swim both recreationally and competitively as a wee lad, which was many a moon ago. One of the first lessons: Do not attempt to breathe under water.

This was not how I envisioned my first snorkeling adventure.

As we were fully vaccinated, worries had begun to subside and life was edging closer to whatever the new normal is.

We boarded the claustrophobic cylinder of an airliner and endured the chaotic cacophony of several airports, all of which stretched the rules of social distancing mercilessly, and headed to Mexico’s Riviera Maya region and its cluster of all-inclusive resorts, with a group from work, for a much-needed release from a very trying year.

Our destination was the Excellence Riviera Maya/Cancun resort. With excellence in its name, it had quite the reputation to live up to.

Its six pools, 11 restaurants and grill and ample bars overlooking a gorgeous stretch of beach and the azure waters of the Caribbean said it was up to the task.

The all-inclusive provided a selective first-step into extensive travel.

The layout lent itself to social distancing if one chose. Add to that the fact you need not leave the property for dining, entertainment or outdoor activities and good attention to sanitation and safety protocols, such as the staff wearing gloves, face shields, the implementation of sanitizer stations and social-distancing markers.

Knowing that so much was being done to safeguard guests helped us let our guard down further.

After a pleasant check-in experience, we were escorted to the room. Our chamber was a spacious suite awash in soft neutral shades and cool marble floor tile. The bright and airy space opened onto a private, furnished balcony overlooking the resort.

We were greeted by an enigmatic, but amusing, towel sculpture left by our maid. The refrigerator was fully stocked with refreshments of every nature and the dry bar presented an array of spirits, along with an espresso machine to address all needs.

Our first morning, after a sunrise visit to the well-apportioned gym, was spent walking the luxurious white sands of a beach that extended for thousands of yards. The delightful tropical scents and the rhythmic sounds of the nearby waves as we strolled the shore provided a simple pleasure we had not experienced for some time.

On our way back, we were greeted by a local family of iguanas. Once my wife realized they were more afraid of us than we were of them, it became a daily ritual to bid them hello.

We did not spend a lot of time deciding how to spend our morning. In lieu of beach volleyball (too strenuous), mastering new culinary skills (too much like work) or learning the latest rumba step (two left feet) — all of which were readily available — we glided down to the beach.

While many of our companions slipped into one of the numerous pools and embraced the convenience of a swim-up bar, we secured a couple of loungers beneath a palm-thatched canopy, broke out some classic reading material and embraced the warm breath of a steamy sun and the soothing kiss of the tropical breezes.

Kept well-hydrated with numerous frozen concoctions supplied by the very attentive and smiling Maria, the stress of the last 12 months melted away.

Our most difficult decision each day was choosing which restaurant to dine at for our evening meal. Lunches were generally a light affair involving the beach grill.

The compact menu (the fresh fish tacos were especially appreciated) or their daily beach luncheon (I recommend the kebabs from an open brazier) provided just enough to ease the hunger pangs mid-day.

However, evenings provided a wealth of tantalizing choices from French-infused fare, Indian-imbued plates to, of course, Mexican-inspired eats. We found the Agave to be especially tantalizing. It featured local fare in an open-air format.

Kathy chose the costillas, orange-marinated pork ribs. I went with the poulpe tatemado, grilled octopus with plantain puree. The octopus grilled in a honey glaze was excellent. The orange suffused pork burst with flavor.

After sunset, live shows filled the stunning central plaza. Each evening you might find a live mariachi band, talented singers or themed entertainers who would regale us with enthusiastic performances.

An energetic trio costumed in the ancient dress of the area’s original Mayan occupants provided an exhilarating night of entertainment with drums, dance and the literal man-handling of fire.

We found the resort to be truly relaxing, but I finally decided to stir myself from my torpid existence and take advantage of one the many offerings the resort had. Which brings us back to my snorkeling escapade.

It seemed such an easy exercise. The warm, inviting waters, the Great Mayan reef just off our shore ... I’d never done it before and it sounded like so much fun. Little did I know?

As I struggled with my growing panic, my wife, who had come along for the boat ride, looked on with equal parts of concern and bemusement. Our guide, Nayo, from Lighthouse Tours, circled around and attempted to calm my fears.

Eventually with his patience and my realization that I was going to have go to Plan B, which was simply taking deep breaths before submerging myself, I was able to enjoy the treasures below.

Treasures they truly were. It was an enchanted world. Schools of yellowtail snapper and parrot fish. A solitary silver-sided juvenile barracuda and a stingray that briefly settled onto my hand before flapping its wings and flying off into the distance. And all around, great clumps of stony coral of all shapes, colors and sizes. It was mesmerizing.

I never truly mastered the snorkel nor overcame my aversion to breathing underwater, but by adjusting to what I was comfortable with and with the much appreciated help of Nayo, I was able to thoroughly enjoy the undersea delights of the reef, if ever so briefly.

That evening, we enjoyed the white-tabled cloth ambiance of the French-themed Chez Isabelle and shared our adventure with friends over excellent plates of sea bass and beef tenderloin.

Our final morning, the sun broke across the horizon in a veil of spectacular hues. On the balcony, as we sipped our morning espresso, we were serenaded with the melodic calls of a great-tailed grackle as the breeze ruffled his feathers.

We had come to test the waters of international travel and had found them to be quite agreeable.

The Excellence Riviera Cancun Resort is just north of Puerto Morelos, about a 20-minute drive from the Cancun International Airport.

<a href="https://www.excellenceresorts.com/cancun/excellence-riviera-cancun/" target="_blank">excellenceresorts.com/cancun/excellence-riviera-cancun/</a>

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/LighthouseToursPM/" target="_blank">facebook.com/LighthouseToursPM/</a>

American travelers should remember they will need a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours or less before travel to return to the US.