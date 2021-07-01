Winners of Bourbonnais Has Talent

At last week’s Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, the annual “Bourbonnais Has Talent” competition was held. Winners were selected from each category, including junior, teen and adult.

The 2021 junior winner was JoAnna Jenkins, 11, of Bourbonnais. JoAnna is the daughter of Patrick and Mallory Jenkins.

The first-runner up in the junior category was Isabella Pina, 12, of Beecher. Isabella is the daughter of Solo and Kim Pina.

There was a tie in the teen category, which resulted in crowning two winners. Jillian Aldridge, 19, of Bourbonnais. Jillian is a student at Olivet Nazarene University and is the daughter of Roxanne and Robert Alldredge.

Terry Prude, 17, of Bradley. Terry is a student at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and is the drum major for the school’s band. He is the son of Dawn and Terry Prude.

The adult winner was Felicia Woodard, a special needs para-professional in Pembroke.