Martha Stewart, Steven Soderbergh and a 'Scrubs' reunion

A fixture of lifestyle entertainment for some four decades gets a “new” series. And that’s a good thing. Discovery+ streams the eight-episode instructional “Martha Gets Down and Dirty.” She offers tips for preparing and maintaining garden beds from her estate in Bedford, N.Y. She also shares some decor ideas. She will be joined by longtime collaborator and creative director Kevin Sharkey and gardener Ryan McCallister, as well as bold-faced names who drop by for some advice.

Also streaming today on Discovery+, Jon Bon Jovi narrates “The Surge at Mount Sinai,” a glimpse at one of New York City’s premier hospitals and how it was besieged during the darkest days of the COVID crisis.

• Noir never goes out of style. Director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the “Ocean’s Eleven” reboots, mines the fashions, decor and atmosphere of the mid-1950s Detroit in his twisty heist drama “No Sudden Move,” streaming today on HBO Max. Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro star.

• Stars of a medical comedy (Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison) share stories of behind-the-scenes shenanigans while on a trip to find the series’ taxidermied dog on “Back in Scrubs: Reunion Road Trip: (8 p.m., E!, TV-PG).

• Netflix imports the Swedish melodrama “Young Royals,” a fictionalized six-parter about Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), whose parents send him to a prestigious prep school where he discovers his amorous inclinations might not fit in with his family’s plans.

Another Netflix offering set in the high-pressure world of high school relationships, the 2020 documentary “Audible” follows students in their senior year at the Maryland School for the Deaf.

• On the same night that “Top Chef” (7 p.m., Bravo, TV-PG) concludes its 18th season, “Top Chef Amateurs” (9:30 p.m., Bravo) premieres its first. “Top” veterans Richard Blais and Melissa King drop by to offer advice.

• The King takes a page from “The Patty Duke Show” when an Air Force officer (Elvis Presley) asks his identical cousin to help convince his moonshining father to lease land to the military in the 1964 musical “Kissin’ Cousins” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). “Double Trouble” (9 p.m., TV-PG) follows.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A beetle has issues on “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Nashville stars perform some of their favorites around flickering embers on “CMT Campfire Sessions” (8 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).

• Rio shows some initiative on “Good Girls” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A teen client’s silence doesn’t help his case on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• An author and Washington Post columnist discusses her book on “Karen Tumulty, the Triumph of Nancy Reagan” (9 p.m., CSPAN2), which contends Reagan was among the most influential first ladies.

CULT CHOICE

Catch Ringo Starr in the 1981 comedy “Caveman,” streaming on Hulu beginning today. Dennis Quaid, Shelley Long and Barbara Bach also star, as well as Jack Gilford, a veteran of vaudeville, Broadway and Yiddish theater. Viewers of a certain vintage may recall his mute performance in a 1967 Cracker Jack commercial. He is said to have developed the comedy monologue.

SERIES NOTES

Feeling low at the top of his class on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Cookies set the agenda on “Making It” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Issues from the past put the family in peril on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Money issues on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A web of guilt and dependency on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Holey Moley” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “World’s Funniest Animals” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Drew loses heart on “B Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Benson’s favorite local restaurant becomes the sense of a hostage drama on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “The Hustler” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jim Gaffigan, JP Saxe and John Mayer are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tina Fey, Wyatt Cenac and Dayglow on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Billy Crystal, Emma Corrin and Seventeen appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... Jake Tapper, Nicole Byer and Paul W. Downs visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Chris Pratt and Ed Sheeran appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).