Calendar of events: June 30-July 6

<strong>June 30 — July 1</strong>

<strong>COVID-19 vaccine clinics</strong>

The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be offering first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses by appointment or walk-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Pfizer doses on Thursday for those 12 and up. Located at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

<strong>»</strong> <strong><a href="http://co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department" target="_blank">co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department</a>, 815-432-2483.</strong>

<strong>July 2</strong>

<strong>Wilmington fireworks</strong>

At 8:30 p.m., the City of Wilmington will be hosting a fireworks show to kickoff Independence Day weekend. The fireworks show is free and open to the public at North Island Park, at IL-53 and N. Park St., Wilmington.

815-476-2175

<strong>J</strong><strong>uly 3</strong>

<strong>Watseka Fourth of July Parade</strong>

The City of Watseka is sponsoring the Fourth of July parade, of which the staff of the Iroquois County Public Health Department will be the “Proud to be an American” Grand Marshal. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Belmont Avenue.

815-432-2416

<strong>Manteno Fireworks show</strong>

At 9:15 p.m., the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting a fireworks show at 851 N. Main St., Manteno. There is limited parking on the property, but ample seating. The Southside Social Club will be performing on the patio before and after the fireworks.

815-468-8635, mantenoclub@outlook.com

<strong>July 4</strong>

<strong>East Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong>

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of the month at 657 E. Court St. The events are hosted by Kankakee County Community Services, Inc.

customerservice@kccsi-cap.org

<strong>Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee.

815-935-5278, lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com

<strong>Kankakee Fourth of July fireworks</strong>

The City of Kankakee will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The price of admission is $20 per carload.

815-933-0502

<strong>Will County Fairgrounds July 4 laser show</strong>

At 9 p.m., there will be a special drive-thru laser show at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone. This is part of the summer-long Cabin Fever Laser Show series that includes music set to lasers with special effects and visual choreography.

Purchase tickets: visit <a href="http://cabinfeverlasershow.com" target="_blank">cabinfeverlasershow.com</a>.

<strong>July 5</strong>

<strong>Ocean Life Crafts Camp</strong>

Registration deadline for the July 17 Ocean Life Theme Arts and Crafts Camp. For ages 5-10, through Kankakee Valley Park District; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $40 per child.

<a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>July 6</strong>

<strong>Nature Quest</strong>

Students ages 6-10 learn about many aspects of the outdoors including the ecosystem, soil, plants, bugs and more, from the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and Kankakee Valley Park District. Weekly sessions Tuesdays July 6-27, 10-11 a.m., Bird Park. Cost $40 for all four sessions.

<a href="http://kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>, 815-939-1311

<strong>2021 Senior Citizens’ Picnic</strong>

Bourbonnais Township Park District will be hosting “an old fashion summer picnic” at Perry Farm. The evening kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and consists of carriage rides, dinner and a concert. The cost is $15 per person.

More info: <a href="http://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ilbourbonnais.wsc/search.html" target="_blank">register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ilbourbonnais.wsc/search.html</a>

July 2

Cheeseburgers and fireworks? Was there ever a greater combination? Find out for yourself on Friday, July 2 at the Aroma Park Boat Club.

Organizers are expecting big crowds to gather for good eats, good music and a great fireworks show.

Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. with the fireworks set for 9:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., The South Side Social Club will be performing.

Facebook @aromaparkboatclub, 815-939-9478