Just what can TMZ teach us about the 'existence' of UFOs?

Nothing says “serious” like an official Pentagon study. And nothing’s more ephemeral than an outlet for celebrity gossip. So, what do we make of “TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof” (7 p.m., Fox)?

As of this writing, the “Proof” has not been released. “Proof” exactly of what? That there are phenomena in the sky that cannot yet be explained? To a thinking person, the unknown is a source of wonder, humility and awe. To too many, it is an excuse to look for easy and preposterous myths. Such as the presence of alien life among us. As if our little speck in the vastness of space is of such interest every creature is determined to find us, even if that means traveling light years to invade New Jersey.

For all of the malarky about Roswell, UFO obsession is in many ways a throwback to medieval thinking. It marks a return to pre-Galileo cosmology, the notion of our Earth as the center of all things. Or a variation on astrology, a vain belief the universe must revolve around YOU.

As with every “reality” special dating back to Geraldo Rivera’s 1986 peek into Al Capone’s vault, I suspect this will amount to a tale told by a host who thinks we’re all idiots, signifying nothing.

• Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right.” Skinheads and other right-wing types, relegated to the fringes in the eight decades since the end of the Third Reich, have become increasingly visible and violent, even infiltrating the security services that investigate terrorism.

• The 2021 documentary “The Legend of the Underground” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) follows young people challenging a repressive society, even at the risk of their lives. Since 2013, Nigeria has had an official policy targeting LGBTQ people, used to send those who transgress cultural norms to prison or face extortion and violence. “Underground” profiles Nigerians who have fled the country as well as those left behind who have used social media and obscure radio frequencies to communicate with each other and express themselves.

• “Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom” (7 p.m., CNBC) profiles and interviews Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, longtime partners at the Berkshire Hathaway investment firm.

• Among the pleasures of being around dogs is their lack of concern for status. They might fight over food and dominance, but I don’t think they are capable of caring about wealth, income or how many “likes” they’ve accumulated on social media.

Humans are not so endowed and must neurotically contort the Zenlike contentment of pets and animals into some form of competition. To some, life is too confusing without ranking or lists. This explains the existence of “America’s Top Dog” (7 p.m., A&E, TV-PG). Do dogs know they are “American”? Would they care? Gosh — one of tonight’s competitors belongs to a Hollywood star.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A myopic silverback gorilla endures eye surgery on “The Zoo: Bronx-Sized” (7 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG).

• A drug lord’s goons scheme to set him free on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Vigilante (in)justice on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Peyton Manning hosts “College Bowl” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), competitions between students from the University of Mississippi, the University of Tennessee, Morehouse College and Columbia University.

• The Amazons enter War College on “Motherland: Fort Salem” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A factory worker (Montgomery Clift) falls for the dazzling beauty of a wealthy girl (Elizabeth Taylor), who doesn’t know about his blue-collar girlfriend (Shelley Winters) in the 1951 drama “A Place in the Sun” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by George Stevens.

SERIES NOTES

A case gets personal on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... An evening of murder mysteries on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Central City is besieged on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A family celebration on “Home Economics” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Rob Lowe hosts “Mental Samurai” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Harris takes a stand on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Clark thinks Lois needs help on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A fight over social media on “black-ish” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sofia Vergara, Jack Antonoff and Bleachers on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Ed Sheeran continues his “residency” on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).