Run for Autism draws over 100 participants

Early Sunday morning at Cobb Park, runners and walkers alike lined up to begin the annual race benefitting Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism. The 5K Run/2-Mile Walk/200-Yard Dash drew 102 participants and raised nearly $3,000.

That number is not including sponsorship donations, which included Milner Broadcasting at $2,500 in advertising and Homestar Title at $1,000.

Janice Miller, director of the gallery, was glad to bring this event back to the community after having it be held virtually last year. She noted, however, how much work it takes to put an event such as this together.

“It goes all the way from the people who know runners — which is who we were trying to get the information [about the race] to,” she said. “And it takes people like the running club who can help put it all together. Then it takes all of the equipment, like the timing supplies. So it’s a big production.”

Pre-registered participants received event T-shirts that featured colorful, mosaic circles on the front with wording that reads, “It’s not a puzzle, it’s a mosaic.” This was created by Philip Wiersma, who was on site at the event taking photographs of participants as they finished the race.

All ages were invited to join and a number of children took part in the walk alongside their parents. Participants were grouped by age when run and walk times were recorded.

Overall winners included Elliot Brinkman, fastest male in the 5K at 18 minutes, 30 seconds; Daniella Perkins, fastest female in the 5K, at 24 minutes, 3 seconds.

The fastest male 2-mile walker was John Brinkman at 27 minutes, 51 seconds. The fastest female 2-mile walker was Patricia Shermer at 27 minutes, 53 seconds.

In the days leading up to the event, the organizers hit a snag when the person scheduled to record the times of the runners and walkers became ill and was hospitalized. Former Bishop McNamara track and cross country coach Ken Klipp filled in and clocked as each participant ran through the finish-line chute.

While Klipp initially was not sure he’d be able to clock everyone with his pen-and-paper method, he enlisted help from members of the local running community.

“I sat down and went, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I want to help,’” recalled Klipp.

Chuck Parsons, Rich Olmstead (cross country coach at Kankakee High School) and Taylor Bennett were all enrolled in the race, but stepped out to help Klipp at the finished line. Together, they were able to document every participant as they finished the race.

“You don’t do this alone, I’m just grateful for all of the people who stepped up and helped me,” he said.

Klipp said the cause is near and dear to him as one of his sons has autism.

“[Our family] has lived with autism for a long time and appreciate anybody who helps in that area,” he said. “Janice has been great in that area for the community.”

The event concluded with re-energizing snacks and an awards ceremony.

“Thank you to the community for your support of Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism,” said Miller.

For more information on Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism and upcoming classes and fundraisers, visit <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>.

In July and August, there will be fundraisers benefitting Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism.

<strong>Benefit concert</strong>

From 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, Artists for Art will be held at Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The benefit concert includes performances by: Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin' Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth.

Admission is $15 per person or $50 for four tickets. For more information, call 815-685-9057.

<strong>Clay shooting</strong>

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Friends of NRA Sporting Clays Clinic will be held at X-Line Shotgun Club, located at 4800 E. Exline Club Road, Kankakee. The first group's registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. shooting time. The second group's registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shooting time.

The first 75 paid shooters will receive 100 free 12ga shells. There will be raffles, Green Birds, Lewis Class, food and more. For more information, call 815-295-1194 or email shoot4autism@gmail.com.