Library Life: Week of June 27

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor story time that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required, and the rain date is Thursday.

• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and can learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Pre-K Park Storytime: Join the library every Monday at a different Bradley park for storytime. The weekly 10 a.m. event features stories, singing and dancing or enjoying a fun activity. Make sure to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. If there is bad weather this program will be canceled and an email will be sent out to those who registered for this event. This is for ages 2 to 6. Contact the library to register, or sign up for summer reading at <a href="https://bit.ly/3he7VYn" target="_blank">bit.ly/3he7VYn</a>.

• Art Camp: From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, come learn new artistic techniques and enjoy the fun of creation. Make something new with every class and learn about different artists and their styles. Registration is for all four days. Register via the summer reading link above.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Lego Night on the Lawn: At 6 p.m. Monday, Lego Night on the Lawn returns. Build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Adult Reading Program: Running now through July 10, join the Adult Reading Program for two ways to participate and win. First, readers can win a weekly prize. It’s as simple as checking out materials. For every three items checked out, participants will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate for a local business. Winners will be chosen each Friday during the course of the program. Next, be entered to win one of six gift baskets. For each book or audio book read, fill out an Adult Summer Reading Form at lions-online.org, then choose which basket you would like to be entered to win.

• Harbor House Donations: The library is continuing to collect items most needed at Harbor House, including: larger-sized diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and fabric softener. Items can be brought to the library and placed in the blue donation bin, located inside the front entrance.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Cooking with Austin: At 6 p.m. Monday on Facebook, Austin will teach how to make Bacon and Roasted Tomato Linguine.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.

• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading is open through today. The program runs June 7 to July 10.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Staying Positive in a Negative World: At 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Leo Hassett Center, join wellness coach Tom Kens as he shares 10 practices to help navigate these uncertain times with a positive attitude. Registration is required via <a href="https://forms.gle/kVbNABWKpXe68BSM7" target="_blank">forms.gle/kVbNABWKpXe68BSM7</a>.

• Storytime in the Park: From 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, stop by Legacy Park for stories, songs and a take-home craft. A pop-up library will be available to check out or return books. All ages are welcome. Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page to see if there are changes because of weather.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609