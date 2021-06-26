A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: For the love of words

As far back as I could remember, I wanted to be a writer.

I was always writing — short stories, lists, recollections of the day. I have a vivid memory of carrying around a little notepad where I would list the characters from my favorite movies. The names from “Steel Magnolias” — in the handwriting of an 8-year-old — still sticks in my brain.

I loved looking through the weekend newspaper before I even really understood what the words said. When I would hear a new word, it would become second nature for me to try and learn how to spell it with my finger. This is a habit I’ve yet to break, but don’t really want to.

English and reading classes were the only parts of school I enjoyed. When I was in high school, I got to further the enjoyment by joining the school paper and yearbook.

This continued into college when I became a copy editor and news reporter for Illinois State’s paper, The Vidette. When interviewing a professor for a profile on his career, he said, “So, you’re a journalist, huh?” And the sound of that set off an electric current in my brain that hasn’t turned off since.

There is not a day where I don’t write in a journal. Sometimes friends and family will ask for writing advice, and I’ve come up with a list (because, if you don’t already know this, I love lists) of the top five pieces of writing advice I like to share.

<strong>1. Don’t be afraid to ask someone you trust for feedback.</strong> When I first started, I was a bit too stubborn to ask for feedback and/or proofreading from friends. I eventually learned that part of being a writer means being able to accept criticism. And, it never hurts to have a second set of eyes for proofreading.

<strong>2. Take time every day to read.</strong> I wish I had taken more time in the past to read each day. Once I rediscovered my love of reading in my 20s, I noticed it helped make me a better writer. It inspired me to try new styles and new vocabulary.

<strong>3. Be prepared for rejection.</strong> I have pitched ideas, stories and interview requests to major magazines time and time again — most of which don’t even receive a response. If they do, it’s usually a rejection. But, every once in a while, it’s a yes, and that’s what makes it worth it to keep trying. For instance, I wrote a short play that I turned into a short story a few years ago. I pitched it to dozens of anthologies. They were all rejected until one accepted the piece on my 20th birthday. It’s kept me going through the decade.

<strong>4. Save everything you write.</strong> Whether it’s handwritten or electronic, save everything. This allows you to go back and see how you’ve progressed as a writer (and have a good-hearted laugh at your former self). I wish I had kept more of my writing assignments from school to see how my writing has changed.

<strong>5. Write with someone in mind.</strong> A friend of mine recently interviewed one of my favorite writers, Cameron Crowe (I’ll save my jealousy for another time). Crowe gave the advice of “Write like you’re writing a letter to a close friend. Make it personal.” I wish I had heard this advice earlier, as sometimes I get so caught up about the perfect thing to write. When I take the route of pretending like I’m writing to a friend, it makes everything flow so much easier.

I wanted to end with that last piece of advice because that’s my goal with this column each week — to write like I’m writing to a close friend. Even if I haven’t met you, I consider you a friend and I truly appreciate you reading my words.

Even if writing isn’t your thing, I would still encourage you to write a little bit every once in a while — something as simple as a journal entry or scribbling a silly poem. You never know what it might inspire.