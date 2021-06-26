5 Clove Alliance summer events

Daily Journal staff report

Clove Alliance, formerly KC-CASA, is hosting and/or sponsoring a number of events throughout the summer to spread awareness and safety tips regarding sexual violence.

<strong>1 Chalk the Walk</strong>

Write messages of hope, empowerment and encouragement in support of survivors of sexual violence. Chalk the Walk will be held at the following community events: Manteno’s Rockin’ the Square from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 16 and at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14.

<strong>2 Scavenger Hunt</strong>

For six weeks between July and August, Clove Alliance will be hosting a Prized Partnerships Scavenger Hunt. Clues will be added weekly to their Facebook page and each clue leads to a location that helps and supports Clove’s work. Find all six locations and post pictures to social media to be entered for the grand prize.

<strong>3 Get Moving for Prevention</strong>

From 8 a.m. to noon July 10 at Perry Farm Trails, join for a day of fun, fitness and sexual violence awareness. Walk the paths at Perry Farm to learn statistics, misconceptions and how sexual violence can be prevented in our community. This free event is recommended for teens and adults.

<strong>4 TruSelf Empowerment: Friendship Series</strong>

TruSelf Empowerment is an interactive program for girls ages 9 to 12 that recognizes the importance of planting seeds of empowerment at an early age. Through mindful discussion, yoga, activities and crafts, girls will focus on understanding friendship boundaries, solving conflicts peacefully and having the healthiest friendships they can. The program takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday from June 30 to July 21 at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. To register for this free program, email prevention@clovealliance.org.

<strong>5 Kids Summer Safety Camp</strong>

Sessions on safety for ages 4 to 8 will be held at the Exploration Station, 1095 Perry St., Bourbonnais. Parents are encouraged to attend with their child. These sessions are free and can be registered for by emailing prevention@clovealliance.org.