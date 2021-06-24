Man Up returns for summer session

The Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services are bringing the “Man Up” series back for a third set of sessions. The series is designed for young men in high school who might be in need of advice and teachings from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.

They are looking for young men who will commit to learning more from men in the community about manhood. This is a special, one-day-only session happening from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 27.

The session is open to high school-aged young men living in Kankakee County. The group will meet at the Beckman Park Pavilion.

To register, visit <a href="https://forms.gle/KSJJcpM5Xb8x2JXWA" target="_blank">forms.gle/KSJJcpM5Xb8x2JXWA</a>.