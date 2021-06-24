Live music this weekend: June 24, 2021

<strong>Time Bandits Band</strong>
Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais
6 p.m. Friday
<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>
Hickory Creek Brewing — 1005 W Laraway Rd, New Lenox
6:30 p.m. Friday
<strong>Brett Stafford Smith</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 405 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno
7 p.m. Friday
<strong>Ripley Street</strong>
Fire Pit Bar & Grill — 306 N. Harlem Ave., Peotone
7 p.m. Saturday
<strong>Blues Jam</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
4 p.m. Sunday
<strong>Friendship Festival Main Stage</strong>
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Thursday June 24</span>
• 6 to 8 p.m. — The 44 Magnum Band
• 8:30 to 11 p.m. — The South Side Social Club
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Friday June 25</span>
• 6 to 7 p.m. — The Cosmic Rewind Band
• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — The Serendipity Band
• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Nick Lynch Band
<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Saturday, June 26</span>
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Battle Of The Bands
• 6 to 7 p.m. — The Silhouettes Band
• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — The High Anxiety Band
• 9:05 p.m. — Winner Of "Bourbonnais Has Talent"
• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Anthem Band
<strong>West Stage Events</strong>
Thursday, June 24
• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Paula Aubry School of Dance
• 7 p.m. — Bourbonnais Has Talent Competition (Songs of Your Choice)
• 7:30 p.m. — Dorothy Roberson
<strong>Friday, June 25</strong>
• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Dance in the Light
• 7 p.m. — Bourbonnais Has Talent Competition (Country/Gospel)
<strong>Saturday, June 26</strong>
• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Christina Grace
• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Special Guest
• 7 p.m. — Chanel Taylor