Live music this weekend: June 24, 2021

<strong>Time Bandits Band</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club — 2672 Chippewa Dr., Bourbonnais

6 p.m. Friday

<strong>Tall Paul and His Honky Tonk Band</strong>

Hickory Creek Brewing — 1005 W Laraway Rd, New Lenox

6:30 p.m. Friday

<strong>Brett Stafford Smith</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 405 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno

7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Ripley Street</strong>

Fire Pit Bar & Grill — 306 N. Harlem Ave., Peotone

7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Blues Jam</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

4 p.m. Sunday

<strong>Friendship Festival Main Stage</strong>

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Thursday June 24</span>

• 6 to 8 p.m. — The 44 Magnum Band

• 8:30 to 11 p.m. — The South Side Social Club

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Friday June 25</span>

• 6 to 7 p.m. — The Cosmic Rewind Band

• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — The Serendipity Band

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Nick Lynch Band

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">Saturday, June 26</span>

• 1 to 5 p.m. — Battle Of The Bands

• 6 to 7 p.m. — The Silhouettes Band

• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — The High Anxiety Band

• 9:05 p.m. — Winner Of "Bourbonnais Has Talent"

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Anthem Band

<strong>West Stage Events</strong>

Thursday, June 24

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Paula Aubry School of Dance

• 7 p.m. — Bourbonnais Has Talent Competition (Songs of Your Choice)

• 7:30 p.m. — Dorothy Roberson

<strong>Friday, June 25</strong>

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Dance in the Light

• 7 p.m. — Bourbonnais Has Talent Competition (Country/Gospel)

<strong>Saturday, June 26</strong>

• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Christina Grace

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Special Guest

• 7 p.m. — Chanel Taylor