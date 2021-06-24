Iroquois County Fair kicks off July 13

The 2021 Iroquois County Agricultural and Livestock Fair will be held Tuesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 18.

The 4-H food judging begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the food auction at 2 p.m. Tuesday is also livestock move-in day with the Section FFA shows beginning at 4 p.m. The official Opening Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Presentation of Clubs and will be followed by the Queen and the first ever Little Miss Contest. Rounding out the evening will be a fireworks display.

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday is a full day of 4-H livestock judging. At 9:30 a.m., junior and open project-showing of agricultural, products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children’s division will begin. At 2 p.m. is the 4-H cat show. Evening entertainment will be a Family Fun Night starting at 6 p.m. with an 8 p.m. Talent Show rounding out the evening.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday is the junior department livestock shows in the barns. At 9 a.m., general 4-H projects will begin showing. At 3 p.m. will be the 4-H dog obedience. Closing the night at 7:30 p.m. is the annual Demo Derby by On the Gas Promotions.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the day starts with the Draft Horse Show. Next at 9 a.m., general 4-H projects judging by clubs and the Master Showman Contest begin. At 11 a.m., the Draft Horse Hitches starts.

The new time and day for the Livestock Sale is 1 p.m. Friday. At 4 p.m. is the 4-H Style Show, and at 5:30 p.m. is the Open Style Show. Evening entertainment will consist of the Latting Rodeo at 7 p.m., and an 8 p.m. teen dance in the 4-H Center.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Open Show Livestock contests in the barns begins. At the same time, The Annual Tractor Drive kicks off. A new event, beginning at 11 a.m., is the Illiana Remote Control Truck and Tractor Pull. At 3 p.m. is the Costume Goat Show, followed by the 4:30 p.m. 4-H Dog Agility.

At 8 p.m., Jason Pritchett, a top 5 finalist on “America’s Got Talent’, takes the stage for the evening entertainment.

There will be free admission to the fair on Sunday. The Open Horse show begins at 8 a.m., and at 9:30 a.m. is the All-Faith Church Service with A Natural High. At 11 a.m. is the Grill Master Cook Off Contest, then at 12:30 p.m. is the afternoon tractor pull. At 1 p.m. is the Costume Sheep Lead class. The 2021 fair closes out with the 6:30 p.m. ITPA Tractor Pull.

Daily activities, from noon to 9 p.m., consist of the open and junior exhibit. From noon to 8 p.m., the Commercial Buildings are open. Mahlah, the comfort dog, will be greeting visitors at Happy Jack’s Gazebo from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

At 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily, there will be wood carving demonstrations by Northern Exposure Chainsaw Carvings. Swyear Amusements will be on the Midway.

A new area called the “Kid’s Zone” will be located by the Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo, north of the Swine barns. Daily activities there will consist of Touch a Vehicle, Wagon Basketball, Giant Tic Tac Toe and more.

A very important reminder is that entries for this year’s fair will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The fair is currently accepting entries from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fair House on the corner just outside of the fairground fence. There also are a limited number of fair books that may now be picked up at the Fair House.

From noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, office personnel will accept entries at the Fair Office on the Fairgrounds. The book is also posted online on the fair’s website <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.

<strong>Talent show</strong>

The Iroquois County Fair Talent show is being held in the Grandstands at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

There are 30 Iroquois County youth competing in this year’s contest, including vocalists, dancers and piano players. Participants include: Lily Anderson, Beaverville; Audrey Neukomm, Cissna Park; Savannah Reed, Danforth; Madelyn Loy, Donovan; Abby Tindle, Gilman; Pyper Sidell, Loda; London Clark, Milford; Harley Valentine, Onarga. From Watseka are Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Sarah Parsons, Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier and Kate Sabol. Avery Schroeder, of Wellington, will fill out the junior division with six acts.

The senior division has five acts that include Rachael Dexter, Danforth, Julia Hilgermann, Chebanse, Madison Mc Taggart, Gilman; and from Watseka are Hope Aaron, Hannah, Eheart,Lillian Eheart, Brianna Warren, Sadee Weuthrich, Megan Schippert and Mitchell Galyen.

All contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the IAAF State Talent Show Contest in Springfield in January 2022.