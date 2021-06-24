BGHS honors Quebec's national holiday

It’s hard to believe that the Kankakee County area was once part of Quebec Province. Many of the French-Canadian pioneer settlers who came to Bourbonnais Grove in the 1830-50s were from Quebec Province.

There are still over 30,000 individuals in the Kankakee River Valley of French-Canadian descent. Today, June 24, the people of Quebec Province will celebrate their annual Fete Nationale which has its origins in the 1630s when the first French Canadians celebrated the summer solstice with bonfires.

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society (BGHS) is commemorating Quebec’s national holiday with free one-year memberships ($20 individual and $10 senior/full-time student) and four free Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinners (total maximum expenditure of $1000).

The free one-year BGHS memberships will go to any non-member who writes a review of the BGHS website <a href="http://bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>. The review (minimum of 35 words) can be posted by clicking “Drop Us A Line” on the website homepage.

The free one-year membership will begin when the BGHS Membership Committee chairperson confirms the review and contacts the reviewer. Current and returning BGHS members are also invited to write a website review, as anyone who writes a review will be automatically entered into a raffle for four free Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinners.

The Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner will be on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Kankakee County Club. The dinner features French-Canadian cuisine, presentation of the annual Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence and a performance in which Noel LeVasseur speaks about the log schoolhouse and his legacy.

All proceeds from the celebration dinner fundraiser go toward the restoration of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse (1837-48). The deadline for the website reviews is July 31 at which time the drawing for the four free dinners will take place.

Individuals may also register for the Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner by clicking “Events” on the BGHS website menu, then click “Fleur-de-Lis Celebration” and pay online or send a check to Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, PO Box 311, Bourbonnais, IL 60914. The celebration dinner cost is $55 (member) or $65 (non-member).

Coming up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 is the BGHS Les Artisans Arts and Craft Fair, which will be held at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Visit the website for more information.