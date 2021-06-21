Finding peace in the funeral business: 'Two Gods' on PBS

Presented in luminous black and white, the 2021 documentary “Two Gods” on “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) looks at themes of broken lives and redemption, hard streets, bad habits and rituals that reach for the transcendent.

After years of crime and prison, Hanif has become serious, sober and observant. A native of Newark’s dangerous neighborhoods, he has opened a casket shop in neighboring East Orange, N.J., where he hopes to teach young boys from various religious backgrounds the rituals of Muslim burial and keep them from following his dangerous path. Hanif’s trade is both daunting and sadly fitting to young men all too familiar with death at a very young age. One studies so he can be ready to prepare for his own father’s funeral.

Good intentions do not always prevail, as both Hanif and his proteges succumb to dangerous old habits.

“Two Gods” was shot during a series of years, and some of its subjects grow before our eyes, all the while trying to adhere to centuries-old religious traditions that offer some solace in a world of chaos — or at least a yearning for stability and a sanctuary for reflection and survival.

• A product of HGTV Canada, the series “Farmhouse Facelift” streams on Hulu beginning today. HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” (8 p.m.) returns with the greater Kardashian-Jenner clan helping out an old friend and proving they might be the most overexposed extended family in the universe.

• The true-crime series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns for a special episode, a coda that ties up loose ends and suggests a possible new avenue. For the uninitiated, the six-part “Dark” explored writer and blogger Michelle McNamara’s relentless focus on the serial rapist and killer responsible for dozens of crimes in the 1970s. McNamara’s efforts focused on who she deemed the “Golden State Killer” and were essential to his eventual capture two years after her death in 2016. This additional hour focuses on his arrest, the testimony and recollections of his many victims, as well as a glance at another case, a 1984 rape and murder from McNamara’s Illinois hometown, a tragedy that helped spark her interest in unsolved murders. McNamara was married to actor/comedian Patton Oswalt, who helped finish her book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” published posthumously in 2018.

• Among recent arrivals on Netflix, the Icelandic horror series “Katla” takes place after severe volcanic activity coincides with the return of a young woman long considered dead. And if you think that’s creepy, she soon has company rising from the ashes.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Left with only a service dog after the end of her marriage engagement, a woman finds Mr. Right in the form of a returning soldier in the 2019 romance “Love and Sunshine” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• A grifter explains an audacious insurance fraud that fleeced Texans on “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC).

CULT CHOICE

Director and pipe-smoking star Jacques Tati offers mute observations on the elaborate lengths summer vacationers will go to relax in the 1953 French social satire “Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday” (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G).

SERIES NOTES

LATE NIGHT

