KLASEY: In 1853, Kankakee Day was born

<strong>Editor’s note</strong>: This column originally ran on June 16, 2018, with an update to the city’s age.

June 21, 1853, was a very big day for a very small town.

On that day, almost 168 years ago, the voters of Kankakee County chose the infant town of Kankakee Depot as their county seat. At that time, Kankakee Depot existed mostly on paper in the form of a plat map showing 49 blocks laid out in hundreds of building lots. Almost none of those lots contained a building yet (within 18 months, however, the population would grow from a handful of residents to more than 1,000).

The County of Kankakee was brand-new, as well. It had been formed, in a disputed election, only two months earlier from portions of Will and Iroquois Counties. In that election, held April 5, 1853, the turnout was high — almost 3,000 votes were cast. In the Will County portion of the proposed county, north of the river, the measure won easily by a 1,111 to 759 margin. South of the river, Iroquois residents voted 650 “yes” ballots and 367 “no” ballots.

The dispute came in the Limestone precinct, where all 360 ballots had been cast in favor of the new county. Iroquois partisans claimed that laborers building the Illinois Central railroad (who were not county residents) had been brought in to vote in favor of forming Kankakee County. While the disputed results were being reviewed in Springfield by the Secretary of State, it was decided to go ahead with a scheduled election of county officials and selection of a county seat on May 9.

The voters duly elected the new county’s first county clerk, treasurer, sheriff, judge and circuit clerk. They were unable to agree, however, on which town — Aroma, Bourbonnais, Kankakee Depot or Momence — would be the location of the courthouse and county offices. None of the four candidates received a clear majority. A new vote was scheduled for June 21.

That election would be a two-candidate race, featuring Momence and Kankakee Depot; Aroma and Bourbonnais had dropped out. Momence was a large and quite prosperous town, settled almost a decade earlier, while Kankakee Depot (as noted earlier) had only a few scattered buildings and residents.

Kankakee Depot, however, had a powerful ally: the Associates Land Company, the town site developers allied with the Illinois Central Railroad. The first IC trains would begin running between Chicago and Kankakee Depot in July, and the railroad wanted the town to grow rapidly. Thus, it had a strong interest in Kankakee Depot becoming the county seat.

As an incentive to voters, the Associates announced that it would donate a square block of land and $5,000 toward building a courthouse if Kankakee Depot was chosen as the county seat. The Illinois Central also helped to swing the vote to Kankakee Depot, using more questionable tactics.

The polling place for Limestone (the same one involved in the disputed county formation election) was located near the IC Railroad’s Wiley Creek quarry. Local lore handed down from that time was that the entire crew of quarrymen marched down the road and cast their ballots (for Kankakee Depot, of course).

Railroad grading gangs from Kankakee and Chebanse also turned up and voted at Limestone that day. At one point, an irate Momence partisan appeared at the polling place and declared loudly, “There’s fraudulent voting going on here!” No one paid any attention to his objection.

With the help of a 250-0 vote in the Limestone precinct, Kankakee Depot won the contest by a good margin. Even though it had lost the election, Momence actually functioned as the Kankakee County seat for a short time.

Since there was no suitable building yet in Kankakee Depot, the first session of the county court was held in late June at the Momence home of County Judge Philip Worcester. At that session, the county’s officials established the six original townships: Yellowhead, Momence, Aroma, Bourbonnais, Rockville and Limestone.

A month later, the county Board of Supervisors (consisting of representatives elected from each of the townships) met in Momence for its first session. In Kankakee Depot, the downtown block bounded by Indiana Avenue, Merchant Street, Harrison Avenue and Court Street became a construction site in June, 1854, when work finally began on Kankakee County’s Courthouse.

The two-story stone building in the middle of the block (designed by the same architect as Chicago’s famed Water Tower) was completed in September, 1855. More than two years after Kankakee Depot was chosen as the county seat, the courts and government departments finally had a home.

In Monday's paper, keep an eye out for an article all about Kankakee Day 2021.

When did "Kankakee Depot," the name given the new town by the Illinois Central, become simply "Kankakee"?

Answer: In December, 1854, the town was incorporated under the name Kankakee City. The official charter bearing that name became effective on February 15, 1855. Ten years later, when the town adopted the mayor/city council form of government, the name was shortened to the present form.