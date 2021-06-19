5 things to do with dad this weekend

This Sunday is Father’s Day and there are a variety of ways to celebrate with dad this weekend. Check out what’s happening in the area and plan a memorable day.

<strong>1 Fishing at Monee Reservoir</strong>

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, celebrate the holiday at Monee Reservoir with a free container of bait for dad. Shoreline fishing areas and sidewalks are accessible. This is a free event for all ages and no registration is required. A mask is recommended for those who are not vaccinated. The reservoir is located at 27341 S. Ridgeland Ave., Monee.

<strong>2 Hiking at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, visit the Plum Creek Nature Center and try to successfully complete the dad-kid challenge to win a prize. Trails range in length and surface, from a paved half-mile trail to many miles on natural, uneven terrain. This is a free event for all ages and no registration is required. A mask is recommended for those who are not vaccinated. The preserve is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher.

<strong>3 Momence Heritage Day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, head out to Momence for the annual Heritage Day. This year’s theme is the 1920s. Enjoy an entire day of free activities, including carriage rides, tours and exhibits and local entertainment. There will be a car and tractor show at Island Park with more than 40 vendors with artisan crafts, soaps, wood, jewelry, baked goods and more. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Donut Foundry and Steam Hollow Brewing Co. The car show at Island Park will start at 11 a.m. and the show’s emcee will be Doug Wheeler. J. Hustle, Vern ‘N’ Vern and more will be performing at the bandstand throughout the day. From 7 to 11 p.m., there will be a street dance featuring Time Bandits. For more information and a list of activity locations, visit momenceheritageday.org.

<strong>4 Make Music Day</strong>

Is dad a music fan? Head over to King Music at 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley, to participate in the annual music day. This is an event for all ages, where kids 12 and under can enter the coloring contest. From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be an acoustic guitar and ukulele jam and lesson, noon to 3 p.m. will be an open mic session and 3 to 4 p.m. will be a drum circle.

<strong>5 Run for Autism</strong>

The 27th Annual Run for Autism, formerly known as the Kilbride Family Classic, 5K Run/2-Mile Walk/200-yard Kids Dash will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday at Cobb Park in Kankakee. Funds raised from the event allow Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism to be able to continue providing people with Autism exercises that help them become contributing members of our society. Sign up for the Run for Autism at merchantstreetartgallery.org or by stopping by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday. The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.