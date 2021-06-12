Father's Day weekend full of premieres

Blending genres in a deliberately off-putting manner, the alt-comedy “Kevin Can F--- Himself” streams on AMC+ on Sunday and debuts on AMC the following week. It certainly will get attention and provoke viewers. But will they stick around for something so purposefully painful?

Recently seen in “Schitt’s Creek,” Annie Murphy stars as Allison, a blue-collar wife who wants more. Unfortunately, she’s married to Kevin (Eric Petersen), a man-child who thinks throwing a beer pong “rager” for their 10th anniversary is appropriate behavior. Actually, he doesn’t think at all. Their home life is depicted as a sitcom dialed up to 11. Every joke is loud, easily anticipated and accompanied by a laugh track. Kevin’s immature friend Neil (Alex Bonifer) is always around to enable him, and his father Pete (Brian Howe), a defrocked priest, is there to offer dispensation. The cartoon characters and harsh New England accents might remind some of “Family Guy,” another sendup of TV comedy conventions.

Once she leaves the house, Allison walks the gritty streets of Worcester, past boarded-up businesses and pawn shops, on her way to a dead-end job at the liquor store, or “packie,” in local patois. Without accompanying canned laughter and male shenanigans, she fantasizes about putting a down payment on a nicer place. She’s haunted by how the years have passed her by when she encounters an old high school friend. She shares blunt conversations with a hard-boiled neighbor, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), a hairdresser with no illusions about her station in life or where she might wind up in a decade.

This blending of outlandish and formulaic sitcom and grim reality accentuates the fact Allison and Kevin dwell in separate worlds. As in the worst sitcoms, there’s little to explain how an attractive, fit, thinking woman settled down with such a childlike slob.

Cartoonlike TV husbands have been around since Ralph Kramden promised to send Alice to the moon. But “The Honeymooners” never followed Alice and Trixie out to Brooklyn streets of broken dreams. And “The Honeymooners,” like virtually every sitcom that followed it, never deviated from a half-hour format. In addition to all of its genre-bending, “Kevin” rubs viewers’ faces in Allison’s misery for a solid hour. That might be the most painful aspect of this difficult and deliberately unfunny show.

• Another series blending comedy and all-too-tragic circumstances, “Blindspotting” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) debuts. A spin-off of the 2018 film of the same name, it follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the faithful girlfriend and mother to the son of reckless Miles (Rafael Casal), whose rash decisions were at the center of the film.

Here, he’s carted off in handcuffs in the opening moments, leaving Ashley to fend for herself and son Sean (Atticus Woodward) just as their life together had started to show improvement.

This forces them to move in with Miles’ flaky mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and his difficult and strident half-sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron), who thinks nothing of running a soft-porn website out of her mother’s living room.

Many praised the film “Blindspotting” for its realistic depiction of the Oakland area and issues of police brutality and gentrification. But issue-driven dramas often put speeches in characters’ mouths, something that happens quite frequently here. At times, Ashley turns to the camera and offers spoken word-poetry soliloquy, a theatrical touch that might be a bridge too far for some.

• Netflix long has been seen as a place where canceled series are revived. “Arrested Development” and “Lucifer” have both had second chances on the streamer. But where do Netflix shows go when they aren’t renewed?

One of the better-reviewed series of 2019, the cartoon “Tuca & Bertie” told a wild tale of bird-women navigating young adulthood. Is it any wonder this was created by a “BoJack Horseman” alum?

Tiffany Haddish was the voice of Tuca, a free-spirited toucan in recovery. Ali Wong voiced Bertie, an uptight thrush with a dead-end publishing job who dreams of becoming a chef.

Happily, they get to frolic again, as “Tuca & Bertie” (10:30 p.m. Sunday, Cartoon Network) was picked up for a second season, a rare instance of a show moving from Netflix to cable.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— A woman perseveres after a savage attack in the 2021 shocker “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— During another pregnancy, Flint opts for more fruitful surroundings on “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m., BBC America).

— The Clippers host the Jazz in NBA playoff action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— A best-selling legal thriller writer discusses the Innocence Project and his own fictional treatment of trials on “John Grisham on Wrongful Convictions” (8 p.m., CSPAN2).

— A failure to rise on the 2021 romance “The Baker’s Son” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): How AR-15 carnage has changed emergency room protocols; the discovery of a slave ship; gymnast Simone Biles.

— The Cubs host the Cardinals in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

— The last resort on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— The 145th Westminster Kennel Dog Show (7 p.m., Fox) moves to the posh Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, N.Y.

— Sessions continue on “In Treatment” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Lucy attends an exclusive party on “Little Birds” (8:35 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— Mushroom fantasies on “Flatbush Misdemeanors” (9:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Peter O’Toole and Audrey Hepburn team up with Eli Wallach in the 1966 art heist thriller “How to Steal a Million” (7 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG). Directed by William Wyler with a score by John Williams. The Paris settings often are upstaged by Hepburn’s Givenchy wardrobe.

SATURDAY SERIES

“America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Searching for Sara on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Brain salad surgery on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Family static on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Dirty cops on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Three generations play “Small Fortune” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).