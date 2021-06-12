5 live-music events this weekend

Daily Journal staff report

If the area had hills, they would be alive with the sound of music this weekend. Check out some of the nearby concert and live music events taking place Saturday and Sunday.

1 <strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

The band will be performing classic country with a twist of rock and roll at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bradley American Legion at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

2 <strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

The classic rock band will be performing from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Back Forty Saloon, 77 N. Main St., Manteno.

3 <strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

The band returns to On the Rox K3 at 8 p.m. Saturday. The venue is located at 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

4 <strong>Food Glorious Food!</strong>

The outdoor food truck event — hosted by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County — is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Farmers’ Market parking lot between Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee. Free live entertainment will be performed by Kankabones (11 to 11:45 a.m.), Thomas Musgrave (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.), Eddie Horath (12:15 to 12:45 p.m.), The Jackson Sisters (12:45 to 1:15 p.m.), Peter Czifra (1:15 to 2 p.m.), Mick Porter (2 to 2:30 p.m.), JD King (2:30 to 3 p.m.), NHB Clarinet Quartet and the NHB Sax-O-Fun Quartet (3 to 3:45 p.m.).

5 <strong>The Market at Steam Hollow</strong>

The local vendor-filled event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Unit C, Manteno. From 2 to 6 p.m., live music will be performed by Little Daddy.