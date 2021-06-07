Murder among the flower children and bright young things

With so many mysteries to follow, some viewers require a little style to keep things interesting. If not, why not just binge on the endless collection of old “Columbo” episodes available to stream (for free) on Peacock?

Not that “Columbo” and its many villains didn’t have style. It’s a virtual museum of 1970s set decoration and wardrobes. Sometimes, I watch it just for the cars.

The distinctive clothes of the 1920s drove interest in the 2012 series “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.” Based on novels by Kerry Greenwood, these bright tales followed the effervescent Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) through the streets, hotel lobbies and cocktail parties of flapper-era Melbourne.

Beginning in 2019, “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” was spun off to follow Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill), daughter of Phryne’s half-sister, as she falls into the private detective game in the 1960s. The second season of “Modern” begins streaming on Acorn today.

Both generations of Fisher mysteries stream on Acorn, the subscription service that’s home to British and international series.

With her flip hairdo and hairband, Peregrine offers a slight resemblance to Marlo Thomas circa “That Girl.” “Modern” proves the swinging ’60s scene can be as great a grab bag of extreme fashion choices as the Roaring Twenties. The accent here is on flash and not historical accuracy, consistency or detail. In the opening scene of the second season, a dinner party seems shot through with fondue and the groovy fashions of the latter part of the decade, but the gang is toasting a diner who had just won an award for Australia’s greatest architect of 1964, a time when long hair among non-Beatles was rare and controversial.

Maybe I will go back to those old “Columbo” helpings after all.

• On reality television, only money matters. How it was acquired is only incidental. “American Greed” (9 p.m., CNBC) arrives for a 15th season with a dual interview of two wives of twin brothers who decided to switch sides, offer evidence and send drug kingpin “El Chapo” to federal prison. The guys are in hiding, but their wives offer gushing recollections of their lavish lifestyles.

On the third premiere of “Cartel Crew” (8 p.m., VH1, TV-14), the children of notorious drug dealers offer insights into their upbringing and efforts to leave that life behind.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A scientist’s (Kevin Bacon) invisibility serum works all too well in the 2000 shocker “Hollow Man” (6 p.m., Starz Encore).

• Mike Tyson guest-eats on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) enters its 17th season.

• Pride goeth on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Honey hides from a bad day at the groomer on “HouseBroken” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Sessions continue on “In Treatment” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Therapy camp on “Duncanville” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).