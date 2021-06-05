The 'Meerkat' melodrama returns

No series is safe from rebooting. “Friends” had its reunion. A “new” version of “Frasier” is in the works, and even “iCarly” is returning.

To these retreads, add “Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America). Similar to many around the globe, I was transfixed by the turf war of these desert rodents, scratching out a rough existence in the blasting heat of the Kalahari Desert.

While nature documentaries had grown more objectively scientific during the years, eschewing the frolicsome cartoonification of natural creatures found in old Disney efforts, “Meerkat,” which ran from 2005-08, was unabashedly anthropomorphic, grafting character development and dynastic struggles to its observation of life and death, feast and famine, drought and deluge. The struggles of Flower, her brood and meerkat rivals took on the trappings of Greek drama, Shakespeare and even “The Sopranos,” a mob melodrama that had its controversial conclusion roughly around the time “Manor” took a bow.

With “Dynasty” we return to the Whiskers clan, under the leadership of Swift, the great-granddaughter of Flower, the meerkat matriarch whose struggles galvanized viewers of the original. As desert rodents go, Swift and her offspring are leading the lush life. Their little mound of earth has more than its share of water and vegetation, offering a bounty of lizards and bugs to devour.

Not far away, conditions aren’t so rosy for Flint and her Hakuna Matata gang. They live in a dust heap and must travel far for their forage. To make matters worse, nature has endowed Flint with a predominantly male brood. That forces her to do most of the nursing and babysitting for the young. Swift has many daughters to act as both caretaker and wetnurse, allowing her to explore, and in the logic of this series, strategize.

One subplot emerges early, when one of Flint’s many males comes sniffing around Swift’s camp. Will he find a life mate? Or sudden death at the hands of protective brothers? This Kalahari variation on “Romeo and Juliet” has just begun.

• Another tale of a powerful female using her wiles to survive and thrive in a cauldron of violence and uncertainty, “Domina” (9 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) debuts on Epix. Kasia Smutniak stars in the title role as the fetching Domina, a daughter of Rome’s most powerful family who loses everything after the assassination of Julius Caesar plunges Rome into civil war. After 10 years in exile, she’s willing to marry her way back into power.

Produced in Italy for Britain’s Sky TV, “Domina” becomes the latest dynastic series to try to attract viewers of “Game of Thrones.”

• Also produced for Sky, the limited series “Little Birds” (8 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA) stars Juno Temple as a sheltered American debutante who arrives in Tangier in 1955 to discover a hotbed of hedonism and decadence.

• COVID continues to scramble the TV calendar. Normally, CBS would present the Tony Awards ceremony on the first Sunday in June, inspiring an appreciation of Broadway’s best and another discussion of just how few TV viewers really care. Canceled entirely last year, the Tonys will return Sept. 26, to air partially on CBS and stream for four hours on Paramount+.

Another postponed celebration, “The Kennedy Center Honors” (7 p.m. Sunday, CBS) generally is held in early December and broadcast a few days after Christmas. This year, it was taped in May, with singer Gloria Estefan hosting. Honors go to folk singer and activist Joan Baez, country star Garth Brooks, actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke.

Owing to COVID concerns, the ceremonies were taped in segments, with only a few parts taped before a small and socially distanced audience. Returning to tradition, the honorees met with the president and first lady.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— The New York Islanders host the Boston Bruins in NHL playoff action (6:15 p.m., NBC).

— A man becomes a target of investigation after his wife vanishes in the 2021 shocker “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— Satellite imagery uncovers a 19th-century Irish prison with a grim history on “What on Earth?” (7 p.m., Science, TV-PG).

— “Kindred Spirits” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG) opens the door to a New Hampshire bed and breakfast with spectral guests who never check out.

— Travel hosts clash in a lush locale in the 2021 romance “You Had Me at Aloha” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): the origins of COVID-19; ransomware; David Attenborough.

— Gymnastics championships (6 p.m., NBC).

— The Yankees host the Red Sox in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

— The docuseries “The Kings” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) offers overlapping profiles of boxers Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard.

— Sean plays matchmaker on “The Moodys” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— Sessions continue on “In Treatment” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Blanca fights to get more people of color enrolled in clinical trials for HIV medication on the emotional finale of “Pose” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

— Eviction woes on “Flatbush Misdemeanors” (9:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Director Ken Russell offers over-the-top profiles of famous composers in his 1974 effort “Mahler” (1 a.m., early Monday, TCM), followed by “Lisztomania” (3 a.m.), from 1975.

SATURDAY SERIES

Urgent undertakings on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS, r) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Small Fortune” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A cyberattack shuts down the hospital on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

Lisa hurts Marge’s feelings on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Mere mortals on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Judy’s crush loves another on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Luke’s condition sparks soul searching on “Batwoman” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... An escaped con threatens Sebastian on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).