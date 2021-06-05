5 Draude pieces on display

Daily Journal staff report

In addition to a dress uniform and Vietnam uniform jacket, there are many of Brigadier General Thomas V. Draude’s military items on display at the Kankakee County Museum. These items and more can be seen at the museum now through Nov. 11. Five interesting items include:

<strong>1 Marine KA-BAR combat knife with a leather sheath</strong>

Introduced during World War II in 1942 for the U.S. Marine Corps, this style of knife became so well known and popular the knives were adopted by the other branches of the U.S. military and are standard issue for every Marine to this day. Its history has made it an important symbol of the Marine Corps, and this knife was given as a commemorative knife to Draude in 2016.

<strong>2 ‘Newsweek’ magazine from 1966</strong>

The magazine featured “Americans at War,” which detailed American soldiers serving in Vietnam. The feature includes photos and an interview with then 26-year-old Draude.

<strong>3 Sand from Vietnam</strong>

A small, glass sand bottle is filled with sand from Starlite Beach in Vietnam, the site of one of the largest U.S. military operations during the Vietnam War.

<strong>4 Shoulder boards</strong>

These items denote ranks of midshipmen. The two diagonal stripes denote second class, one diagonal stripe denotes third class and no stripes denotes fourth class. A photo of Draude as a Midshipman wearing the shoulder boards is featured in the same display case.

<strong>5 Certificates</strong>

On display is a certificate of appointment as Midshipman in the United States Navy for Thomas V. Draude, earned during his freshman year at the Naval Academy. Another certificate on display is Recognition of Service of Brigadier General Thomas V. Draude USMC in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm from August 1990 to February 1991.