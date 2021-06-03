Municipal Band opens season tonight

KANKAKEE — Due to the pandemic, 2020 was the first summer since the early 1950s that the Kankakee Municipal Band did not present a summer concert series. But the series returns for 2021, kicking off at 7 p.m. tonight in the Palzer Band Shell in Bird Park (located between Riverside and St. Mary’s hospitals).

The season runs from June to August, and the performances are free. The evenings typically feature food trucks.

Audience members should bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Some bleacher space is also available. Audience members will be asked to follow CDC guidelines.

June 3 featuring vocal soloist Misti Kohl

June 10 trumpet soloist Rod Williams

June 17 vocal soloist Judy Saurer

June 24 guest conductor Drew Smith

July 1 vocal soloist Pat Skelly

July 4 with the Kankakee Symphony at KCC

July 8 Superhero Night (theme concert) audience members and their kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite super hero.

July 15 vocal soloist Sean Hoffmann

July 22 vocal soloist Paul Snyder

July 29 featuring the Kankabones (trombone ensemble)

August 5 Ladies Night featuring the female music teachers who are members of the band conducting.