Church Briefs: June 3, 2021

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran holding rummage and bake sale</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley is holding a Congregational Rummage and Bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley.

There will be special savings on Saturday. Masks and social distancing per state requirements are recommended.

For more information, call or text Gloria at 815-814-5463.

<strong>Life House having free clothing giveaway</strong>

Life House of Kankakee County, 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee (formerly Homestead Restaurant), will be having a free clothing giveaway for men, women and children.

The giveaway will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 11, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12.

Everything must go, so bring a large bag, your family, friends and neighbors. There will also be free toys and books available.

Life House of Kankakee County is directly across from Shapiro Developmental Center. For more information, contact Minister James Smith at 763-300-3149.