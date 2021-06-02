'Too Large' on Discovery+

<em>The notion of too much means nothing to the subjects, the makers and presumably the audience for “Too Large,” premiering today on Discovery+.</em> A spiritual descendent of series such as “My 600-lb Life,” it follows astoundingly obese people as they come to realize their size might be putting their lives in danger.

Clips made available for this series show these larger-than-life folks in several emotional states. We see them all but paralyzed in bed, rooting through their giant vats of pills or discussing what they should not be eating while devouring just that.

Not every moment is sad. Sometimes, they move and shake, with each jiggle displayed in extreme detail. Speaking of exploitation, there’s a particular attention paid to vast expansions of skin and the care and cleaning of the flaps, folds and crevices that form when one’s avoirdupois heads well north of 600 pounds.

Obesity porn is not the only odious aspect of reality TV, but some might find it among the most repulsive.

It’s interesting to note in the Wild West of corporate media, Discovery+ now will merge with HBO Max. So now HBO, a driver of quality television for the past 40 years, will be linked to the makers of “Too Large,” TV’s ghastly new iteration of “jiggle TV.”

• Excess also looms large on the second season premiere of “Family Karma” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14). This series covers several Indian American families in Miami, where several generations live under one roof, and parents and grandparents pressure their Americanized offspring to marry, settle down and produce grandchildren.

Any time generations live together, there is potential for comedy and awkward situations. But don’t go looking for cramped quarters. “Karma” takes place in sprawling estates. Bravo might have expanded its “Housewife” feel to embrace “Shahs of Sunset” and “Mexican Dynasties,” but there is nothing modest about these characters or their situations. For shows about striving new immigrants working hard or hitting the books, you’ll have to look elsewhere. These folks are ready to go shopping.

• “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) enters its 18th season with an accent on “legends.” Every week, a giant of the culinary world will join Gordon Ramsay to help evaluate the talent of amateur chefs.

This week, Emeril Legasse joins the festivities. The New Orleans fixture all but re-created the TV cooking show. His “Bam!” catchphrase made him so popular he even got his own NBC sitcom. Created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, of “Designing Women” fame, “Emeril” was canceled after seven episodes, returning Emeril to the kitchen, where his real talents lie.

• Using court cameras and other evidence, “Court Cam Presents Under Oath” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14) follows a trial from the point of view of the accused.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Manning reels on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Rain’s arrival makes conditions less desperate on the conclusion of “Life at the Waterhole” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Homeless become targets on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• On two helpings of “S.W.A.T.” (CBS, r, TV-14): extremists target businesses (8 p.m.), team members vent (9 p.m.).

• Competition can be murder on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Gary’s generosity comes at a cost on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The conclusion of the six-part series “Human: The World Within” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) examines the brain and human nervous system, the most complex network in the universe.

CULT CHOICE

Not unlike recent documentaries about Mike Tyson and Britney Spears, the 2017 drama “I, Tonya” (9:15 p.m., Showtime) starring Margot Robbie, examines a “notorious” figure and finds hidden depth and pathos. An Oscar-winning turn for Allison Janney as Harding’s abusive mother.

SERIES NOTES

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Family secrets revealed on “Kung Fu” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Crime Scene Kitchen” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... The gang cooperates on the season finale of “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Gal Gadot is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Anthony Anderson and Dr. Francis Collins appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Catherine Zeta-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Emmanuelle Caplette visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (10:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and FITZ appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).