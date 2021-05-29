REEL TALK: 'Cruella' can't find target audience

We already have seen more than a dozen Disney live-action remakes during the past 10 years, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Malificent,” “Mary Poppins,” “Dumbo,” “The Lion King” and “Mulan.”

“Cruella” is the newest live-action version, but this dark origin story isn’t your typical Disney fare.

Rated PG-13 and with a running time of 2 hours and 14 minutes, this isn’t one to bring the little tikes to see, particularly on the big screen. In fact, I’m not sure who the target audience is for this one, with it’s traumatic and tragic beginnings and the twisted finale to tee it up for the film’s subsequent stories.

We meet Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, playing the young version of the character) — who later morphs into Cruella (Emma Stone) — as a youngster who, even upon her day of birth, shows she isn’t like everyone else.

With hair evenly split on each side, light and dark, much like this character’s personality, little Estella and her mother live a humble life. Estella, as she tries to follow her sweet mother’s advice of being kind and getting along with others, proves that behavior just doesn’t come naturally.

She’s feisty, refuting all the rules, and has no hesitation in throwing the first punch. But after witnessing her mother’s death, thanks to The Baroness’ (Emma Thompson) charging killer Dalmatians, Estella — now an orphan — must develop street-wise skills and raise herself … with a little help from her new-found friends, Jasper (Ziggy Gardner) and Horace (Joseph MacDonald).

Finally, after a very long-winded childhood story, we are catapulted into the 1970s, when Estella, a burgeoning dressmaker, finds her way, inadvertently, into The Baroness’ couture dress company. Standing out among her competition, she works her way from coffee-runner to ball-gown designer.

But Estella, learning more about the sordid history between The Baroness and her mother, finds an internal switch has flipped, and her life’s goal becomes killing The Baroness. With savvy planning and two lackeys ready to follow her every directive, Estella becomes Cruella, seeking sweet revenge.

“Cruella,” for all its beautiful costume and production design, setting itself up as a prequel to all the other Cruella stories we know, has so many flaws in its story design it is nothing more than a bunch of rags stitched together.

Young Estella, who is smart, sticks up for the little guy and is tougher than any boy, becomes unrecognizable as the adult version of Estella. She’s scared, insecure and meek, initially.

This goes against the entire set up of Estella’s intrinsic traits, making us question the character in general. She does become evil, but devoting so much time to the childhood backstory now seems like such a waste as it proves to be irrelevant.

Time and pacing are yet another issue in this film as artistry trumped story. Director Craig Gillespie, who gave us masterful films such as “I, Tonya” and “The Finest Hours,” loses track of his story as he spends so much time with unnecessary closeups, panning in for shots that lack any emotion and are unable to tell a fable succinctly.

The story misfires in pacing but also in the casting, with the exception of Emma Thompson. Stone can’t shed her awkwardly adorable sweetness even with her menacing dialogue.

Bouncing between her low self-esteem Estella and the cunning Cruella, Stone has two gears to portray these characters, and we always see through the veneer — she’s still the bubbly girl next door. Fry and Hauser try with all their might to channel their inner buffoon as Jasper and Horace, but there’s nary a laugh between them.

Mark Strong, try as he could, is completely underutilized as the pivotal character of John the Valet. Sadly, not even the killer performance from Thompson can revive this Disney classic.

As the story stutters and stalls, the jarring, yet somehow fun, musical score jolts you awake to bring you back into the story. The soundtrack, a uniquely curated one, timed perfectly with the situations and scenes, is a highlight of “Cruella.” For 1970s rock fans, you’re going to enjoy this, but this aspect is going to be way over little ones’ heads.

Disney’s attempt at giving us a backstory to explain Cruella’s beginnings falls flat as a pancake. With miscasting, an incredibly dark and disturbing beginning, inconsistent character development and a dire need for massive editing, “Cruella” flounders in both storytelling and in knowing its target audience.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars (great production, costume and musical design)

"Cruella" is streaming on Disney+ and is playing at Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre and Paramount Theatre.