Library Life: Week of May 30

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Join the library for the first ever Walk & Talk Book Club at Perry Farm. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Exploration Station. This club will read books that focus on social justice topics. On Tuesday, the group will be discussing parts 1 through 3 of “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. Email <a href="mailto:csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a> with any questions.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Marley & O: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, tune into Facebook and YouTube for library updates, fun facts and general foolishness.

• Take-to-Make: Coloring page plates are available for take-home crafting.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Summer Reading: Contact the library to sign up for the summer reading program, which starts June 18.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.

• Every week there is a new grab-and-go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last. The current craft is Sandpaper Art.

• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading is open now through June 26. The program runs June 7 to July 10.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: Available online at all times. The current book is “Me and My Mom!” by Alison Ritchie.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.

<strong>Note: Go to your library's website for current protocols regarding COVID-19. </strong>

<strong>Libraries might be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.</strong>

For more information and to sign up for events, go to:

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence):</strong> momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609