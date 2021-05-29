A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life, engaged

It started with breakfast in bed. Keegan, my boyfriend of about a year-and-a-half, was sweet enough to kick off my 27th year with a coffee and cinnamon roll from McDonald’s (if you’re thinking “Why McDonald’s?” then you must try their cinnamon roll).

He then surprised me with the most perfect collection of gifts, including a birthday shoutout from Richard Schiff, of “The West Wing.” After that, we enjoyed a quiet morning before heading to my dad’s for dinner.

We and the dogs got ready to go and, before walking out the door, Keegan said, “Wait! I have one more gift. Is there time?” Of course, there’s always time for gifts.

He sat me down on the couch and put a medium-sized box in front of me. Inside was a note that said, “Close your eyes for a surprise.”

I did as instructed and, when I opened them, the love of my life was down on one knee with a ring in his hand. I immediately started to cry at the sight (just hours after we joked I’m not the best at showing emotion), and he asked, “Will you marry me?”

The crying consumed me, so all I could do was nod and jump up to hug him. I then realized he might appreciate a verbal response, so I said, “Yes, of course!” He put the ring on my finger and said, “Let’s go surprise everybody!”

Now, I was under the impression we would be having dinner with my dad, stepmom and grandpa, as well as some siblings (the typical Sunday dinner crew). When we pulled up to the house, I noticed a strange amount of cars — many of which I recognized.

I turned to Keegan and said, “I thought only Dad knew about the proposal?” He then said he had one more surprise; when we walked into the backyard, both of our families and a number of friends were there — surrounded by engagement decorations.

Speaking of decorations, there also were “Friends”-themed engagement cookies, which I thought was just about the greatest thing since sliced bread. I was so overwhelmed with love and excitement I kept forgetting it was also my birthday.

My stepmom, Tammy, put out a jar encouraging people to leave notes of engagement wishes/advice. One of the best parts of the day was reading those notes when we got home and getting the insight from so many people and couples we respect.

It was the perfect day, one I never will forget. It was so special having that group of people together, all vaccinated and feeling a bit more relaxed.

What made it extra special was — while Keegan and I have spent a good deal of time getting to know one another’s families — because of the pandemic, this was the first time our families were meeting each other. It seemed to go off without a hitch (no pun intended), and we feel so fortunate to have all of these wonderful people at our side.

Keegan’s birthday is today, so I have some hard work to do in attempting to make his day as special as he made mine. Happy birthday to you, sweet Keeg. I hope all of your wishes come true.

On the subject of wishes, I hope everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend. Thank you to those who sacrificed all for our freedom.