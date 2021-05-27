Winning t-shirt design released

Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism released the winning t-shirt design for the 2021 Run for Autism, taking place on June 20. T-shirts are included with runner registration and also are available for separate purchase at <a href="https://www.Facebook.com/ArtistsWithAutism15" target="_blank">Facebook.com/ArtistsWithAutism15</a>.

The Run for Autism, formerly the Kilbride Classic, will be starting at 8 a.m. on Father’s Day, June 20, at Cobb Park. As always, it will benefit individuals with Autism.

The Run can be done as a 5K run, 2-mile walk or a 200-yard dash for children. For completing the race, each person who registered by June 6 will receive a run t-shirt with a design created by an artist with Autism who won the design competition.

Registration is available at <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>. Funds raised at this event will stay local and will go toward workshops, classes and other opportunities/services for those who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (and their families) through the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.