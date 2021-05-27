This weekend at the movies: May 28, 2021

<strong>‘A Quiet Place Part II’</strong>

PG-13, 97 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/drama/Sci-Fi.</em> Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. Directed by John Krasinski. <strong>Releasing Friday.</strong>

<strong>‘Cruella’</strong>

PG-13, 134 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/crime.</em> “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The film releases Friday. <em>(Note: “Cruella” contains several sequences with flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.)</em> <strong>Releasing Friday.</strong>

<strong>‘Spiral’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/suspense/thriller.</em> A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in “Spiral,” a terrifying new chapter in the book of “Saw.” Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

<strong>‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’</strong>

R, 100 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> A smoke jumper and a 12-year-old boy fight for their lives as two assassins pursue them through the wilderness. Starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.

<strong>‘Wrath of Man’</strong>

R, 119 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett.

<strong>‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animation/action-adventure.</em> Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. There is an option to view the film dubbed in English, or view it in its original Japanese with English subtitles.

<strong>‘Raya and the Last Dragon’</strong>

PG, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark 10)</strong> <em>Animated/adventure/fantasy/family.</em> Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. Starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.

<strong>‘Dream Horse’</strong>

PG, 113 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Biography/comedy/drama.</em> The true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town bartender Jan Vokes. With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope for their struggling community. Starring Toni Collette, Damien Lewis and Owen Teale.