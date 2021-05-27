Long-awaited 'Friends' reunion streams

The first rule of naked corporate hype is to make it look “natural.” Long in gestation and delayed because of COVID concerns, “Friends: The Reunion” was supposed to have been the event that kicked off the launch of HBO Max.

For those with memories, “Friends” repeats once merely were part of Netflix’s vast library, something it paid a fortune to retain. When HBO Max was hatched, it got rights to the series and began seriously hinting at an imminent reunion.

Ironically, it streams today, a week after corporate owners AT&T unloaded HBO Max in a money-burning deal that will see it merge with Discovery+.

The good news about “Friends: The Reunion” is it’s not a “Friends” reboot — a revival of the show with its original cast, a la “Murphy Brown,” “Roseanne” or “Will & Grace.” The bad news is it is taking place at all. I watched the trailer for the reunion, and it went as expected. OK, I watched half of the trailer and had seen enough.

Similar to all of the comedies mentioned above, “Friends” was a strong ensemble affair. It would be unfair to say its cast members were less than the sum of its parts. But it would be true.

But it would be equally true to say the “Friends” gang has done some interesting work on their own.

Jennifer Aniston’s best role came in the 2002 indie drama “The Good Girl,” her furthest departure from the light romantic comedies that have defined her film career.

Matthew Perry has appeared in several sitcoms — “Mr. Sunshine,” “Go On” and “The Odd Couple” — as well as more serious dramatic work. Courteney Cox’s “Cougar Town” had success on both network and cable TV.

Lisa Kudrow’s “The Comeback” was considered an early and smart parody of reality fare. David Schwimmer appeared in the prestigious “Band of Brothers” on HBO as well as FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” arguably one of the best miniseries of this century.

In his strongest and weakest vehicles, Matt LeBlanc (“Top Gear”) has played up his “Friends” connection. The dismal NBC sitcom “Joey” continued the story of Joey Tribbiani. In the brilliant “Episodes,” LeBlanc played himself as a louche variation on the Tribbiani persona.

Written by “Friends” co-creator David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, “Episodes” even featured a storyline about the hapless Matt trying to arrange a “Friends” reunion to save his doomed sitcom, “Pucks.” Only in this fictionalized world, Matt has alienated everyone from “Friends” and the only character he can scrounge up is Gunther (James Michael Tyler), the guy from the Central Perk coffee shop who harbored a crush on Rachel.

So I already have seen a “Friends” reunion. It was funny in a way that played up the sad, pathetic urges that drive such stunts. I’m not ready for another.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Usher hosts the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• The talk on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Domestic violence on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Levi’s big break on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A murder case cold as ice on “Clarice” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Evidence mounts on “Rebel” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A blue-blooded family has skeletons in the closet in the 1944 adaptation of the Broadway hit “Arsenic and Old Lace” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), starring Cary Grant.

LATE NIGHT

Russell Brand is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Bradley Whitford and Carlos Watson appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Michael Douglas, Billy Porter and Mustafa on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Emma Stone, Rory Scovel and Chloe Moriondo appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Joel Edgerton visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC.