Church Briefs: May 27, 2021

<strong>Our Savior Lutheran holding rummage and bake sale</strong>

Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley is holding a Congregational Rummage and Bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 4 and from 8 a.m. to noon on June 5 at 975 W. Brookmont Blvd., Bradley.

There will be special savings on Saturday, June 5. Masks and social distancing per state requirements are recommended.

For more information, call or text Gloria at 815-814-5463.

<strong>St. Rose of Lima Chapel celebrating monthly Mass</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Reservations are required because of COVID restrictions.

To reserve a seat, call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. The call will be the reservation. There will not be a return call. Name, number in party and phone number are required. Everyone must wear a face mask, observe social distancing and sanitize their hands. Ushers will seat everyone. Enter through the west door, under the canopy. The elevator is close by.

Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. No reservation is necessary.

Virtual adoration continues from 1 to 2 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page.